The latest Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS gives new users a $25 bonus for Thursday's college football Week 1 games. Colorado will visit Atlanta to face Georgia Tech at 8 p.m. ET, while Akron will visit Winston-Salem to face Wake Forest at 7 p.m. ET. Claim $25 in trading bonus credits after $25 in trades here with the Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS:

Georgia Tech is trading at $0.695 per share on Kalshi to beat Colorado, who is $0.305. Wake Forest is trading at $0.955 per share to beat Akron, who is $0.045 per share. For the full terms and conditions and how to claim the promo, read our Kalshi referral code review. You can also check out the latest prediction market payment methods before depositing at one of the largest prediction markets. Claim $25 in trading bonus credits after $25 in trades here with the Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS:

College football trading preview

Colorado vs. Georgia Tech



Anyone looking for strategies to use on prediction market apps should know that Colorado opens its 2026 season on the road at Georgia Tech at Bobby Dodd Stadium in Atlanta, looking to move past a rough finish to 2025. The Buffaloes closed last season at 3-9, a step back from 2024's nine-win campaign, and now hand the offense to transfer quarterback Julian Lewis behind a retooled coaching staff. Georgia Tech went 9-4 a year ago and returns much of that roster under new offensive coordinator Alberto Mendoza. Georgia Tech is trading at $0.695 per share on Kalshi to beat Colorado, who is $0.305 per share. Trade on college football here with the Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS and earn $25 in trading bonus credits:

Akron vs. Wake Forest

Anyone looking for how to trade prediction markets before depositing can target Akron visiting Wake Forest on Thursday at 7 p.m. ET at Allegacy Stadium in Winston-Salem, with the Demon Deacons opening a season that follows a 9-4 finish and bowl win under Jake Dickert. Wake Forest turns to transfer quarterback Gio Lopez and nine returning defensive starters. Akron finished 5-7 last season and faces uncertainty at quarterback, with Reese Poffenbarger's eligibility waiver still pending and Braydon Roggow in line to start behind running back Jordan Gant. Wake Forest is trading at $0.955 per share on Kalshi to beat Akron, who is $0.045 per share. Trade on college football here with the Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS and earn a $25 trading bonus:

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