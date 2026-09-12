The latest Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS gives new users a $25 bonus after $25 in trades, last verified on September 12. Ohio State will try to beat Texas for a third time in 21 months when the two sides meet again tonight at 7:30 p.m. ET in Austin. Texas is favored at $0.53 per share to win. Claim $25 in trading bonus credits after $25 in trades here with the Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS:

Kentucky trades at $0.24 per share on Kalshi to beat Alabama, Ohio State trades at $0.48 per share to beat Texas, who trades at $0.53 per share. USC trades at $0.975 per share to beat Louisiana, who trades at $0.025 per share.

For the full terms and conditions and how to claim the promo, read our Kalshi promo code review. You can also check out the latest prediction market payment methods before depositing at one of the largest prediction markets. Claim $25 in trading bonus credits after $25 in trades here with the Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS:

Kalshi promo code details

Kalshi Promo Code CBSSPORTS Kalshi Bonus Offer Trade $25+, receive $25 in bonus trading credits States Kalshi is Available All 50 states, Washington, D.C. and U.S. territories (certain markets may not be available in all jurisdictions) Kalshi Minimum Age 18 years or older and have a legal, U.S. residential address within a state where Kalshi operates Kalshi Deposit Methods Apple Pay, Google Pay, Venmo, PayPal, Cash App, debit cards (U.S. only), bank transfers, wire transfers (minimum $1,000) and crypto deposits Kalshi Promo Code Last Verified September 11, 2026



18+. Void where prohibited. Must be located in the U.S. Restrictions and eligibility requirements apply. New customers only. Must use eligible promo code upon sign-up. The credit expires in seven days and cannot be withdrawn. Event contract trading involves significant risk and is not appropriate for everyone. Please carefully consider if it's appropriate for you in light of your personal financial circumstances. See kalshi.com for additional terms and more information. Offer subject to expiry. Sports contracts currently unavailable in NV.

Alabama vs. Kentucky predictions

Alabama and Kentucky kick off at 3:30 p.m. ET at Kroger Field in Lexington. Alabama opened its season by beating East Carolina 48-10, while Kentucky routed Youngstown State 45-13 in Will Stein's debut as head coach, with quarterback Kenny Minchey throwing four touchdowns. Alabama is trading at $0.77 per share on Kalshi to beat Kentucky, who trades at $0.24 per share. Trade on the game here with the Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS and earn a $25 trading bonus.

Ohio State vs. Texas College predictons

Ohio State and Texas renew their series at 7:30 p.m. ET at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium in Austin, with the Buckeyes looking for a third straight win in the series after beating the Longhorns 28-14 in last season's College Football Playoff semifinal and 14-7 in the teams' regular-season meeting in Columbus. Both teams opened big, with Ohio State routing Ball State 56-3 and Texas cruising past Texas State 59-7. Ohio State is trading at $0.48 per share on Kalshi to beat Texas, who trades at $0.53 per share. Trade on college football here with the Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS and earn a $25 trading bonus.

Louisiana vs. USC

Louisiana travels to the LA Memorial Coliseum for an 11:00 p.m. ET kickoff against USC. Louisiana opened its season by beating Lamar 38-7, and USC downed San Jose State 42-26 in its own opener. USC is trading at $0.975 per share on Kalshi to beat Louisiana, who trades at $0.025 per share. Trade on the game here with the Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS and earn a $25 trading bonus:

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