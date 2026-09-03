The upgraded Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS gives new users a $25 bonus after $25 in trades. The Week 1 college football schedule on Thursday includes 11 matchups featuring at least one FBS team, highlighted by Georgia Tech vs. Colorado at 8 p.m. ET. The Yellow Jackets are set to start Alberto Mendoza at quarterback, while the Buffaloes will start Julian Lewis under center. Claim the enhanced Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS, trade $25, and receive $25 in trading bonus credits here:

We'll highlight several Kalshi prediction markets available on Thursday and provide information from the SportsLine Projection Model, which simulates every game 10,000 times, as well as our team of experts. They've locked in predictions for Rutgers vs. UMass, Wake Forest vs. Akron and Georgia Tech vs. Colorado as part of our Thursday best trades at Kalshi.

For the full terms and conditions, as well as instructions on how to claim the Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS, read our Kalshi promo code review. You can also learn how to trade prediction markets and check the status of prediction markets legal states.

Kalshi prediction markets for Thursday

Rutgers vs. UMass: Scarlet Knights more than 41.5 points scored ($0.50 per share)

Wake Forest vs. Akron: Demon Deacons to win by more than 27.5 points NO ($0.51 per share)

Georgia Tech vs. Colorado: Yellow Jackets to win by more than 6.5 points ($0.50 per share)

Rutgers vs. UMass predictions

UMass is coming off an 0-12 season and hasn't won more than four games in a season since joining the FBS in 2012. The Minutemen ranked last in the nation in scoring defense (38.6 ppg) and gave up at least 42 points in both of the games that they played against power conference opponents. Meanwhile, Rutgers averaged 46.3 points in its three non-conference games a season ago and should have a dynamic running game with Antwan Raymond (1,241 yards, 13 touchdowns) back. The model predicts that Rutgers scores 46 points on average.

Kalshi prices Rutgers to score 42 points or more at $0.50 per share, while 41 points or fewer is also $0.50 per share. Trade on college football here with the Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS and get $25 in trading bonus credits after $25 in trades:

Wake Forest vs. Akron predictions

"This matchup will be an experience vs experience type of game. Akron's offense has a ton of experience, as does the defense of Wake Forest. Because of the pace of play factor and both teams ability to run the football," SportsLine college football expert Emory Hunt said. "I expect this game to be a lower scoring, tightly contested contest."

Wake Forest to win by more than 27.5 points is priced at $0.49 per share, while NO is priced at $0.51 per share. Trade on college football here with the Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS and get $25 in trading bonus credits after $25 in trades:

Georgia Tech vs. Colorado predictions

"Haynes King graduated from Georgia Tech after 3 years as the starting quarterback, and replacing him will be Alberto Mendoza, the brother of the 2025 Heisman winner. Georgia Tech head coach Brent Key wants to run the ball, and Tech has the horses to pound it on the ground with Justice Haynes and Malachi Hosley," SportsLine college football expert Micah Roberts said. "The real reason for taking Georgia Tech in this game is the lack of interest I saw from Coach Deion Sanders last year. He's trying to do the same thing this year as he did with his QB son two years ago, with freshman starter Julian Lewis. Colorado went 3-9 last year and 1-8 in the Big 12, with no starters returning on defense this year."

Kalshi prices Georgia Tech to win by more than 6.5 points at $0.50 per share and NO is also priced at $0.50 per share. Trade on college football here with the Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS and get $25 in trading bonus credits after $25 in trades:

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