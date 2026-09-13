The Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS gives new users $25 trading bonus after $25 in trades. Giants vs. Cowboys will take center stage on Sunday Night Football at 8:20 p.m. ET. Giants receiver Mailk Nabers is officially active despite a knee injury. Claim the enhanced Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS, trade $25, and receive $25 in trading bonus credits here:

SportsLine's model has simulated every Week 1 NFL game 10,000 times and locked in its projections, which you can use to make trades at Kalshi, one of the largest prediction markets. For the full terms and conditions, as well as instructions on how to claim the Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS, read our Kalshi promo code review. You can also learn how to trade prediction markets and see the latest prediction markets legal states.

NFL prediction markets for Week 1

Giants vs. Cowboys: Dallas to win by more than 2.5 points ($0.53 per share)

Cowboys vs. Giants predictions

The Dallas Cowboys had a disappointing 7-9-1 season in 2025, with primary wide receiver CeeDee Lamb limited to just 14 games due to a high ankle sprain in September and a concussion in December. Lamb, who still managed to record more than 1,000 yards in 2025, will provide a boost to the Cowboys' offense against a Giants team coming off a 4-13 season.

The Cowboys have also dominated this NFC East rivalry in recent years, winning nine of the last 10 meetings with the Giants. Dallas has scored 40 or more points in three of its past six meetings with New York. The SportsLine Projection Model has Dallas winning by more than 2.5 points in 51% of its simulations. The Giants will have receiver Mailk Nabers, who is officially active despite a knee injury.

The Cowboys winning by 2.5 or more points is trading at $0.53 per share at Kalshi. Dallas to win by fewer than 2.5 points or lose the game outright is trading at $0.48. Get $25 as a sign-up bonus with the Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS:

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