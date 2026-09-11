The latest Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS gives new users a $25 bonus after $25 in trades, last verified on September 11 and available for Friday's college football schedule. Tonight's marquee matchups include Boston College vs. Rutgers at 7:30 p.m. ET and the renewal of the Border War between Kansas and Missouri at 8 p.m. ET. Claim $25 in trading bonus credits after $25 in trades here with the Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS:

Kansas trades at $0.335 per share on Kalshi to beat Missouri. Rutgers visits Boston College at 7:30 p.m. ET at Alumni Stadium, with Boston College trading at $0.60 per share to beat Rutgers, which trades at $0.40 per share.

For the full terms and conditions and how to claim the promo, read our Kalshi promo code review. You can also check out the latest prediction market payment methods before depositing at one of the largest prediction markets. Claim $25 in trading bonus credits after $25 in trades here with the Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS:

Kalshi promo code details

Kalshi Promo Code CBSSPORTS Kalshi Bonus Offer Trade $25+, receive $25 in bonus trading credits States Kalshi is Available All 50 states, Washington, D.C. and U.S. territories (certain markets may not be available in all jurisdictions) Kalshi Minimum Age 18 years or older and have a legal, U.S. residential address within a state where Kalshi operates Kalshi Deposit Methods Apple Pay, Google Pay, Venmo, PayPal, Cash App, debit cards (U.S. only), bank transfers, wire transfers (minimum $1,000) and crypto deposits Kalshi Promo Code Last Verified September 11, 2026



18+. Void where prohibited. Must be located in the U.S. Restrictions and eligibility requirements apply. New customers only. Must use eligible promo code upon sign-up. The credit expires in seven days and cannot be withdrawn. Event contract trading involves significant risk and is not appropriate for everyone. Please carefully consider if it's appropriate for you in light of your personal financial circumstances. See kalshi.com for additional terms and more information. Offer subject to expiry. Sports contracts currently unavailable in NV.

Missouri vs. Kansas preview

Missouri and Kansas revive the Border War Friday night at David Booth Kansas Memorial Stadium in Lawrence, one of the longest-running series in major college football with 120 meetings from 1891 through 2011, when the two sides stopped meeting as realignment pulled the programs apart. Missouri claims a 58-54-9 series edge, though Kansas counts it as 57-55-9 due to a disputed 1960 game, and the rivalry resumed last season after a fourteen-year gap, with this year marking its second installment back on the schedule. Both clubs opened big, Missouri routing Arkansas-Pine Bluff 54-14 and Kansas cruising past Long Island 51-6. Missouri is trading at $0.665 per share on Kalshi to beat Kansas, who trades at $0.335 per share. Trade on Missouri vs. Kansas here with the Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS and get a $25 trading bonus:

Rutgers vs. Boston College preview

Rutgers and Boston College renew a series dating back to 1919, with the Eagles holding a 20-7-1 edge across 28 meetings, including 25 consecutive years the two played as Big East rivals before Rutgers moved on to the Big Ten. Rutgers won the last meeting 22-21 at Alumni Stadium in 2022, though the Scarlet Knights arrive off a 37-21 loss to UMass in their own opener, and Boston College enters off a 34-15 loss to Cincinnati in its own opener. Boston College is trading at $0.605 per share on Kalshi to beat Rutgers, who trades at $0.405 per share. Trade on the college football here with the Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS and earn a $25 trading bonus.

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