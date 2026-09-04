The latest Kalshi promo code, CBSSPORTS gives new users a $25 bonus for Friday's college football games. Miami will visit Stanford at 9 p.m. ET, UTEP will visit Oklahoma at 8 p.m. ET, and Fresno State will visit USC at 9 p.m. ET, all three games involving ranked teams tonight. Claim $25 in trading bonus credits after $25 in trades here with the Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS:

Miami trades at $0.95 per share on Kalshi to beat Stanford, which is $0.06 per share. Oklahoma trades at $0.99 per share to beat UTEP, which is $0.01 per share. USC trades at $0.94 per share to beat Fresno State, which is $0.07 per share. For the full terms and conditions and how to claim the promo, read our Kalshi referral code review. You can also check out the latest prediction market payment methods before depositing at one of the largest prediction markets. Claim $25 in trading bonus credits after $25 in trades here with the Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS:

College football trading preview

Miami vs. Stanford



Anyone looking for strategies to use on prediction market apps should know that Miami opens its 2026 season on the road at Stanford Friday night, arriving with the top preseason projection to win the ACC and a projected College Football Playoff team after finishing 13-3 with a deep postseason run a year ago. Transfer quarterback Darian Mensah, who led the ACC in passing a season ago at Duke, now runs Miami's offense alongside receiver Malachi Toney. Stanford enters off a rough 4-8 finish and hands the offense to Davis Warren, a Michigan transfer who missed all of 2025 with a torn ACL. The two programs have met only once, last October, when Miami won 42-7 to take a 1-0 series edge. Miami is trading at $0.95 per share on Kalshi to beat Stanford, who trades at $0.06 per share. Trade on college football here with the Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS and earn $25 in trading bonus credits:

Oklahoma vs. UTEP

Anyone looking for how to trade prediction markets before depositing can target Oklahoma, which opens its 2026 season at home against UTEP off a 10-3 finish that included a College Football Playoff appearance, entering this one ranked in the top 10 nationally. Quarterback John Mateer and receiver Isaiah Sategna lead a Sooners offense that returns several starters from that playoff run, while a defense that brings back six starters looks to shut down a UTEP team replacing its entire offensive unit. UTEP finished 2-10 a year ago and now moves to the Mountain West. Oklahoma is trading at $0.99 per share on Kalshi to beat UTEP, who trades at $0.01 per share. Trade on college football here with the Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS and earn a $25 trading bonus:

Fresno State vs. USC

USC already opened its 2026 season with a 42-26 win over San Jose State, and the Trojans return home off a 9-4 finish a season ago that included a 7-2 mark in Big Ten play. Quarterback Jayden Maiava returns to lead an offense picked to keep USC in the top half of the conference again this year. Fresno State finished 9-4 last season with an Arizona Bowl win, and now begins life in the Pac-12 with new starting quarterback Jayden Mandal. USC is trading at $0.94 per share on Kalshi to beat Fresno State, who trades at $0.07 per share. Trade on the game here with the Kalshi referral code CBSSPORTS and earn a $25 trading bonus:

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