The latest Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS gives new users a $25 bonus, available for tonight's MLB game and tomorrow's NFL Kickoff Game. The Patriots visit the Seahawks at 8:20 p.m. ET Wednesday in a Super Bowl LX rematch. Claim $25 in trading bonus credits after $25 in trades here with the Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS:

Seattle trades at $0.625 per share to beat New England, who trade at $0.375 per share. For the full terms and conditions and how to claim the promo, read our Kalshi promo code review. You can also check out the latest prediction market payment methods before depositing at one of the largest prediction markets. Claim $25 in trading bonus credits after $25 in trades here with the Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS:

NFL season-opener, MLB trading preview

Mets vs. Marlins predictions

The Mets sit at 66-78 on the season and enter Tuesday's game at loanDepot Park, set to start Sean Manaea, while Miami counters with Sandy Alcantara at 72-73. Miami is trading at $0.545 per share on Kalshi to beat the Mets, who trade at $0.45 per share. The Mets have won four of the last five games, while the Marlins have lost four of the last five games. Trade on the game here with the Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS and earn a $25 trading bonus:

Seahawks vs. Patriots predictions

Seattle hosts New England at Lumen Field in a rematch of Super Bowl LX, which the Seahawks won 29-13 in February. Seattle enters the game under second-year head coach Mike Macdonald, while New England is in Mike Vrabel's second season leading the Patriots. New England made news this week when cornerback Christian Gonzalez signed a four-year, $135 million extension with $102 million guaranteed. Seattle is trading at $0.625 per share on Kalshi to beat New England, who trades at $0.375 per share. Trade on the game here with the Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS and earn a $25 trading bonus.

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