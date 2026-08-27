The latest Kalshi referral code CBSSPORTS gives new users a $25 trading bonus for Thursday's NFL preseason finale slate. The Pittsburgh Steelers visit Buffalo to face the Bills at 7 p.m. ET, and the Los Angeles Rams visit the Los Angeles Chargers at 10 p.m. ET. Buffalo to win by 2.5 or more points against the Steelers is trading at $0.53 per share at Kalshi. Claim $25 in trading bonus credits after $25 in trades here with the Kalshi referral code CBSSPORTS:

Buffalo trades at $0.605 per share on Kalshi to beat Pittsburgh, which trades at $0.40 per share, and the Chargers trade at $0.605 per share to beat the Rams, who trade at $0.395 per share, in Thursday's action. For the full terms and conditions and how to claim the promo, read our Kalshi referral code review.

NFL trading preview

Bills vs. Steelers



Anyone looking for strategies to use on prediction market apps should know the Buffalo Bills are trading at $0.605 per share on Kalshi at home against the Pittsburgh Steelers, who trade at $0.40 per share on the road. Buffalo is 2-0 this preseason, while Pittsburgh is 1-1. Pittsburgh's injury report is led by wide receivers Michael Pittman Jr. and DK Metcalf and cornerback Jalen Ramsey, all questionable, while defensive tackle Logan Lee is on injured reserve. Buffalo is dealing with its own list of questionable players, including wide receivers Khalil Shakir and Keon Coleman and linebacker Terrel Bernard. Trade on NFL here with the Kalshi referral code CBSSPORTS and earn $25 in trading bonus credits:

Chargers vs. Rams

Anyone looking for how to trade prediction markets before depositing can target the Los Angeles Chargers, who trade at $0.605 per share on Kalshi at home against the Los Angeles Rams, with the Rams at $0.395 per share on the road. The Los Angeles Rams are 2-0 this preseason, while the Chargers are 1-1. The Rams' injury report includes defensive end Daniel Rickert, cornerback Zech McPhearson and linebacker Keir Thomas II, all on injured reserve, along with tight ends Terrance Ferguson and Davis Allen, both questionable. The Chargers are missing offensive tackle Rashawn Slater and wide receiver Tre' Harris, both questionable, along with center Tyler Biadasz, on injured reserve. Trade on NFL here with the Kalshi referral code CBSSPORTS and earn a $25 trading bonus:

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It's a top priority for Kalshi to keep its users safe. Kalshi offers various risk management tools for traders that can be used at any time, including trading breaks, voluntary opt-out, and a personalized funding limit.

Prediction Markets are regulated by the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) - an independent agency of the U.S. federal government.

Event contracts trading involves a risk of substantial loss and is not suitable for all investors. Participation in prediction markets is subject to applicable eligibility requirements. Participation may be restricted or prohibited in certain jurisdictions and participants are responsible for ensuring their participation complies with applicable laws and regulations in their jurisdiction.