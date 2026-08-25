The latest Kalshi referral code CBSSPORTS gives new users a $25 trading bonus available for Tuesday's MLB slate. The Tampa Bay Rays visit Detroit to face the Tigers at 6:40 p.m. ET, and the Houston Astros visit New York to face the Yankees at 7:05 p.m. ET. Yankees outfielder Cody Bellinger has recorded at least one hit in seven consecutive games, and he's trading at $0.64 per share to record 1+ hits against the Astros. Claim $25 in trading bonus credits after $25 in trades here with the Kalshi referral code CBSSPORTS:

Tampa Bay trades at $0.555 per share on Kalshi to beat Detroit, which trades at $0.445 per share, and New York trades at $0.575 per share to beat Houston, which trades at $0.425 per share, in Tuesday's action. For the full terms and conditions and how to claim the promo, read our Kalshi referral code review.

MLB trading preview

Rays vs. Tigers

Anyone looking for strategies to use on prediction market apps should know the Tampa Bay Rays are trading at $0.555 per share on Kalshi on the road against the Detroit Tigers, who trade at $0.445 per share at home. Tampa Bay is 78-53 and beat Detroit 4-1 in the opener of this series on Monday, though the Rays have gone 2-3 over their last five games overall. Detroit is 61-70. Tampa Bay's injury list includes closer Griffin Jax, out with an elbow issue, along with outfielder Jake Fraley, sidelined by a groin injury, and outfielder Victor Mesa Jr., who is beginning a rehab assignment after a hamstring injury. Detroit is missing a significant chunk of its roster, led by outfielder Riley Greene, out with a hamstring issue, and starting pitcher Justin Verlander, sidelined by a hamstring injury of his own, along with starting pitcher Jack Flaherty, out with a forearm issue. Trade on MLB here with the Kalshi referral code CBSSPORTS and earn $25 in trading bonus credits:

Yankees vs. Astros

Anyone looking how to trade prediction markets before depositing can target the New York Yankees, who trade at $0.575 per share on Kalshi at home against the Houston Astros, with Houston at $0.425 per share on the road. New York is 74-56, while Houston is 65-66 and has gone 2-3 over its last five games. New York's injury list is led by outfielder Aaron Judge, out with a rib issue, and designated hitter Giancarlo Stanton, sidelined by a calf injury, along with starting pitcher Ryan Weathers, out with a forearm issue. Houston is missing shortstop Carlos Correa, out with an ankle injury, and starting pitcher Michael Burrows, sidelined by an elbow issue. Trade on the MLB slate here with the Kalshi referral code CBSSPORTS and earn a $25 trading bonus:

Responsible Risk Management

It's a top priority for Kalshi to keep its users safe. Kalshi offers various risk management tools for traders that can be used at any time, including trading breaks, voluntary opt-out, and a personalized funding limit.

Prediction Markets are regulated by the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) - an independent agency of the U.S. federal government.

Event contracts trading involves a risk of substantial loss and is not suitable for all investors. Participation in prediction markets is subject to applicable eligibility requirements. Participation may be restricted or prohibited in certain jurisdictions and participants are responsible for ensuring their participation complies with applicable laws and regulations in their jurisdiction.