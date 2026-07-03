Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS for Argentina vs. Cape Verde: Get $15 bonus by trading 2026 World Cup on Friday

Lionel Messi and Argentina will be in action on Friday at the 2026 World Cup against Cape Verde, and that's a great opportunity to use the latest Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS to get a $15 bonus after $15 worth of trades. Argentina vs. Cabo Verde kicks off at 6 p.m. ET and this Round of 32 matchup will be played at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Fla. Kalshi currently prices Argentina at $0.92 per share to advance while Cabo Verde are $0.08 per share. Sign up for the Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS, trade $15, and receive your $15 bonus here:

For the full terms and conditions and how to claim the referral, read our Kalshi referral code review.

How to claim the Kalshi referral code

New users can use the Kalshi referral code to claim this offer. For those who have yet to use Kalshi and want a $15 bonus, follow these steps below. Here's how to sign up.

Click "CLAIM BONUS" on this page, or simply click here. Create a Kalshi account and make a deposit. Trade at least $15 in event contracts. Receive your $15 bonus regardless of the trade outcomes. The credit expires in 30 days and cannot be withdrawn.

After making the first $15 in trades with the Kalshi referral code CBSSPORTS, new users will be given a $15 bonus here:

Argentina vs. Cape Verde trading preview

Long considered one of the best players of all-time, Lionel Messi faced questions throughout the first 15 years of his career about his failures at the international level. However, he's managed to right the ship and cement his legacy as the best of his generation by leading Argentina to triumphs at Copa America in 2021 and 2024, and at the World Cup in 2022. Now he's looking to add to his resume and the defending champions have won all three of their matches, with Messi scoring in each game and tallying six goals overall.

Cabo Verde is a small island nation in Africa making its first World Cup appearance and they've been one of the tournament's darlings. They qualified for the Round of 32 with draws against Spain, Uruguay and Saudi Arabia in Group H and now draw the Group J winners with a chance to pull off the greatest upset in World Cup history. Kalshi prices Argentina at $0.86 per share to win in regulation (doesn't include extra time or penalties), while Cabo Verde are $0.04 per share and a draw is $0.11 per share. Trade on the 2026 World Cup here with the Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS15 and get a $15 bonus after $10 in trades:

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