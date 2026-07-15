Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS for Argentina vs. England: Get $15 bonus for 2026 World Cup trading on Wednesday

The final team playing in the 2026 World Cup championship game will be decided today with England vs. Argentina in World Cup at 3 p.m. ET, creating a star-filled matchup to utilize the latest Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS to get a $15 bonus after $15 worth of trades. Lionel Messi leads his Argentina squad on Wednesday looking to move one step closer to history as back-to-back World Cup champions, while England chases their first World Cup title since 1966. England are priced at $0.53 per share to advance, while Argentina are $0.47 per share. Sign up for the Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS, trade $15, and receive your $15 bonus here:

For the full terms and conditions and how to claim the referral, read our Kalshi referral code review.

How to claim the Kalshi referral code

New users can use the Kalshi referral code to claim this offer. For those who have yet to use Kalshi and want a $15 bonus, follow these steps below. Here's how to sign up.

Click "CLAIM BONUS" on this page, or simply click here. Create a Kalshi account and make a deposit. Trade at least $15 in event contracts. Receive your $15 bonus regardless of the trade outcomes. The credit expires in 30 days and cannot be withdrawn.

After making the first $15 in trades with the Kalshi referral code CBSSPORTS, new users will be given a $15 bonus after $15 in trades here:

England vs. Argentina in World Cup trading preview

When the Round of 32 brackets were released, many were under the assumption Argentina would cruise their way into the semifinals. Well, despite the end result being correct, the notion Argentina would make it look easy was completely false, as they easily could have lost all three contests. Argentina went into extra time twice and needed three goals after the 75-minute mark against Egypt to get to this point, but Argentina and Lionel Messi are here. Argentina are two wins away from winning back-to-back World Cup tournaments, and Messi enters the semifinals tied for the Golden Boot at eight goals.

England played three tightly contested games to reach the semifinals as well, coming off a 2-1 win over Norway in extra time after defeating Mexico in Mexico City, 3-2. Jude Bellingham is coming off back-to-back two-goal efforts for England, with Harry Kane scoring the other goal. Kane and Bellingham (six goals each) form a tough duo for any team to contain, and Argentina have allowed five goals over their three knockout round contests.

Kalshi prices England at $0.53 per share to advance, with Argentina at $0.47 per share. For regulation time (90 minutes), England are trading at $0.37 per share to win, Argentina at $0.32 to win and a tie priced at $0.33 per share. Trade on the 2026 World Cup here with the Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS and get a $15 bonus after $15 in trades:

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