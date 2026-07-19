Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS for Argentina vs. Spain: Score enhanced $15 bonus by trading 2026 World Cup final

The enhanced Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS unlocks a $15 bonus after $15 worth of trades, which can be used for Argentina vs. Spain in the 2026 World Cup final on Sunday at 3 p.m. ET. Spain is favored to win at $0.58 per share, while Argentina is $0.42. The latest World Cup weather is calling for sunny skies with highs around 80. Sign up for the Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS, trade $15, and receive your $15 bonus here:

Argentina is the defending World Cup champion, while Spain is looking to hoist the trophy for the second time. For the full terms and conditions and how to claim the referral, read our Kalshi referral code review.

Argentina vs. Spain World Cup final trading preview

The 2026 World Cup comes to a thrilling conclusion at MetLife Stadium in New Jersey on Sunday. This is the first time the reigning European champions will face the current Copa America champions in the World Cup final. Spain has allowed just one goal the entire tournament, becoming the first team to post six clean sheets in a single edition.

The Spaniards are also unbeaten in 37 consecutive matches in regulation and can secure the longest-ever unbeaten run by a European nation on Sunday. They will have to get past the defending World Cup champion, Argentina, led by Lionel Messi. He has scored the most goals in World Cup history and has helped Argentina erase late deficits against both Egypt and England.

Spain is $0.43 to win in regulation, while Argentina is $0.27 and a draw is $0.32. Spain is $0.58 to hoist the trophy and Argentina is $0.42. Lionel Messi is up to $0.37 to score a goal for Argentina, the highest of any player, while Lamine Yamal is $0.27 to score for Spain. Trade on the 2026 World Cup here with the Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS and get a $15 bonus after $15 in trades:

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