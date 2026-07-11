Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS for Argentina vs. Switzerland: Get $15 enhanced bonus by trading 2026 World Cup

The enhanced Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS unlocks a $15 bonus after $15 worth of trades. Lionel Messi and Argentina face Switzerland in the 2026 World Cup quarterfinals on Saturday night at 9 p.m. ET. Sign up for the Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS, trade $15, and receive your $15 bonus here:

Argentina, the defending World Cup champion, scored three goals in 13 minutes to record a comeback win over Egypt in the Round of 16. Kalshi has Argentina priced at $0.58 per share to win in regulation and $0.74 per share to advance to the quarterfinals. Switzerland is $0.26 to advance. For the full terms and conditions and how to claim the referral, read our Kalshi referral code review.

Argentina vs. Switzerland trading preview

Argentina became the first team to overcome a two-goal deficit in the 78th minute or later and win in regulation when it stunned Egypt in the Round of 16. The Seleccion are on an 11-match unbeaten run in the World Cup, moving within three wins of becoming the first team since Brazil (1962) to win back-to-back titles. They have held their opponents to just nine shots on target during this World Cup.

Switzerland is in the World Cup quarterfinals for the first time since 1954 after defeating Colombia on penalties in the Round of 16. This is the first time Switzerland has ever won two knockout matches at a World Cup. It has 12 wins, six draws and one loss across its last 19 matches.

Argentina is $0.58 to win in regulation, while Switzerland is $0.17 and a draw is $0.27. Argentina is $0.74 to advance and Switzerland is $0.26. Lionel Messi is $0.51 to score a goal for Argentina. Trade on the 2026 World Cup here with the Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS and get a $15 bonus after $15 in trades:

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