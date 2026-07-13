Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS: Best trades for 2026 MLB Home Run Derby on Monday

Those who want to make predictions on Monday's 2026 MLB Home Run Derby can use the latest Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS to get a $15 trading bonus when they make $15+ in trades. The MLB All-Star break is here and that means the return of the Home Run Derby, which will take place at Citizens Bank Park in Philadelphia on Monday. Sign up for Kalshi here to get your $15 bonus with the Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS:

Phillies teammates Kyle Schwarber and Bryce Harper will be looking to make the hometown crowd happy as both participate in the Derby, along with Yankees rising star Ben Rice, Rays phenom Junior Caminero, White Sox slugger Munetaka Murakami and others.

Best trades for 2026 Home Run Derby

Kyle Schwarber, Phillies ($0.22)

Junior Caminero, Rays ($0.21)

Ben Rice, Yankees ($0.09)

Kyle Schwarber, Phillies

It seems too easy to pick the favorite who also happens to be the home runs leader at the All-Star break and will be in his home park. However, Schwarber has been incredibly consistent this season. He's got 10 home runs through June and the first 12 days of July. One factor working against Schwarber is that a hometown player has not won the Home Run Derby since 2018, when Harper won as a member of the Nationals. However, backing Schwarber here is a no-brainer. The slugger will be batting fourth in the Derby lineup, and is likely going to be setting the pace given the players who will follow him. Harper is batting last in the first round. Trade on Schwarber to win the Home Run Derby with the latest Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS for a $15 sign-up bonus:

Junior Caminero, Rays

Caminero has become a stud with Tampa. He's on pace to break his previous career high of 45 home runs, which he set last season. The Rays have emerged as contenders and Caminero has been at the forefront of that, hitting .279 on the year. He's hit five home runs in July already, so he's potentially got the hot hand at the right time when it comes to winning the Home Run Derby. Caminero is batting sixth in the Derby lineup, so he'll have a good idea of what score he'll need to advance. Trade on Caminero to win the Home Run Derby with the latest Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS for a $15 sign-up bonus:

Ben Rice, Yankees

The Bronx Bombers could've folded with Aaron Judge's injury, but Rice has kept them afloat. He's got 29 home runs in the first half of the season and like Caminero, is hot in July with six home runs through the first 12 days. He's considered a bit of an underdog pick but is only behind Schwarber when it comes to MLB home runs this season. If you're making a trade on the two favorites, you should add Rice as an under-the-radar candidate. He's batting fifth in first round of the Derby. Trade on Rice to win the Home Run Derby with the latest Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS for a $15 sign-up bonus: