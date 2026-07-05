Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS for Brazil vs. Norway: Get $15 bonus by trading 2026 World Cup on Sunday

Brazil will meet Norway in a Round of 16 match in the 2026 World Cup on Sunday at 4 p.m. ET, the perfect time to claim the latest Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS to get a $15 bonus after $15 worth of trades. Sign up for the Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS, trade $15, and receive your $15 bonus here:

Kalshi has Brazil priced at $0.71 to advance to the quarterfinals, while Norway is $0.30. Each has moved about a nickel since Sunday morning. Vinicius Junior is $0.43 to score a goal, slightly worse than even money. Erling Haaland is $0.45, the highest of any player. For the full terms and conditions and how to claim the referral, read our Kalshi referral code review.

How to claim the Kalshi referral code

New users can use the Kalshi referral code to claim this offer. For those who have yet to use Kalshi and want a $15 bonus, follow these steps below. Here's how to sign up.

Click "CLAIM BONUS" on this page, or simply click here. Create a Kalshi account and make a deposit. Trade at least $15 in event contracts. Receive your $15 bonus regardless of the trade outcomes. The credit expires in 30 days and cannot be withdrawn.

After making the first $15 in trades with the Kalshi referral code CBSSPORTS, new users will be given a $15 bonus after $15 in trades here:

Brazil vs. Norway trading preview

Brazil, a five-time World Cup champion, is the only side to qualify for every World Cup. The Selecao won Group C and used a pair of second-half goals to beat Japan in the Round of 32. They have been eliminated in the quarterfinals in four of their last five appearances at the World Cup.

Norway is in the World Cup for the first time since 1998 and has made the most of this appearance thus far. It finished second in Group I after resting key players in the final group-stage match against France, but the rest paid off in a 2-1 win over Ivory Coast in the Round of 32. Star Erling Haaland scored the game-winning goal in the 86th minute.

Haaland is $0.47 per share to score on Sunday, while Brazil's Vinicius Junior is $0.40. Brazil is $0.55 per share to win in regulation, with Norway at $0.20 and a draw at $0.27. Brazil is $0.71 to advance and Norway is $0.30. Trade on the 2026 World Cup here with the Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS and get a $15 bonus after $15 in trades:

Responsible risk management

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