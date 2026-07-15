Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS: Claim $15 bonus for trading on 2026 College Football Heisman Trophy winner

The 2026 college football season officially kicks off on August 29, but you don't need to wait until then to start locking in 2026 Heisman Trophy predictions, and with the latest Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS, new users get a $15 trading bonus after $15 in trades. Many of the nation's most popular programs have quarterbacks with high expectations topping the 2026 Heisman Trophy market, headed by Notre Dame's C.J. Carr and Texas' Arch Manning trading at $0.13 and $0.12 per share, respectively, to win the Heisman 2026. A quarterback has won the Heisman in eight of the last 10 seasons. Claim your $15 bonus after $15 in trades here with the Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS:

For the full terms and conditions and how to claim the promo, read our Kalshi promo code review.

How to claim the Kalshi promo code

New users can utilize the Kalshi promo code to receive this offer. For those who haven't claimed Kalshi and want a $15 bonus, use the steps below. Here is how to sign up.

Click "CLAIM BONUS" on this page or click here. Sign up for a Kalshi account and make a deposit. Trade at least $15 in event contracts. Receive your $15 bonus regardless of the trade outcomes. The credit expires in 30 days and cannot be withdrawn.

After making the first $15 in trades with the Kalshi promo code, new users will be given a $15 bonus:

Kalshi Heisman Trophy trading preview

Given the recent run of quarterbacks dominating the Heisman Trophy award, it's no surprise to see many signal callers at the top of the price charts at Kalshi. However, there are plenty of intriguing non-quarterback options for 2026 Heisman Trophy trading, including standout wide receivers such as Ohio State's Jeremiah Smith ($0.04 per share) and Miami's Malachi Toney ($0.02) and Missouri running back Ahmad Hardy ($0.01).

No running back has won the Heisman Trophy since Derrick Henry in 2015. But Hardy was second in college football at 1,649 rushing yards and fourth in attempts (256), giving him the workload and production to possibly compete for the top individual award in college football. Hardy is reportedly "ahead of schedule" following being shot in the leg at a concert in May, so taking him to win the Heisman this early is a risk, but he would earn a huge payout.

The Kalshi Heisman price chart is quarterback-dominated, as you'd expect. The top 10 of the 2026 Heisman Trophy price chart at Kalshi features only quarterbacks, led by Notre Dame's C.J. Carr ($0.13) and Texas' Arch Manning ($0.12). Ohio State quarterback Julian Sayin received the most Heisman votes last year among returning players, finishing fourth, and he's priced at $0.07 per share to win the award this fall. Claim the latest Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS when you sign up for Kalshi here:

Responsible Risk Management

Kalshi prioritizes keeping its users safe. Kalshi offers various risk management tools for traders that can be used at any time, including trading breaks, voluntary opt-out, and a personalized funding limit.

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Event contracts trading involves a risk of substantial loss and is not suitable for all investors. Participation in prediction markets is subject to applicable eligibility requirements. Participation may be restricted or prohibited in certain jurisdictions and participants are responsible for ensuring their participation complies with applicable laws and regulations in their jurisdiction.