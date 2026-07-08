Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS: Claim $15 bonus by trading 2026-27 college football national championship market

The latest Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS gives new users a $15 bonus after $15 in trades. Indiana stunned the college football world with a championship last season, and the Hoosiers will look to defend their title in 2026-27. They are trading at $0.09 per share at Kalshi, while Texas, Notre Dame, Miami and Oregon are all $0.10 per share. Claim your $15 bonus after $15 in trades here with the Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS:

For the full terms and conditions and how to claim the promo, read our Kalshi promo code review.

How to claim the Kalshi promo code

New users can get the Kalshi promo code to receive this offer. For those who haven't used Kalshi and want a $15 bonus, use the steps below. Here is how to sign up.

Click "CLAIM BONUS" on this page or click here. Sign up for a Kalshi account and make a deposit. Trade at least $15 in event contracts. Receive your $15 bonus regardless of the trade outcomes. The credit expires in 30 days and cannot be withdrawn.

After making the first $15 in trades with the Kalshi promo code, new users will be given a $15 bonus:

College football national champion Kalshi trading preview

Kalshi's college football champion market suggests this will be an exciting season, as some of the sport's biggest programs have similar prices atop the market. Texas brings one of the most talented rosters into the season, headlined by returning quarterback Arch Manning. The Longhorns are one of four teams trading at $0.10 per share to win the title.

They are joined by Notre Dame, Oregon and Miami at that price. Notre Dame is expected to rely on a physical defense and an efficient offense led by quarterback CJ Carr. He headlines Kalshi's Heisman Trophy market at $0.13 per share, with Manning second at $0.11.

Ohio State is another contender at $0.09 per share with one of the most talented offenses in the country. Quarterback Julian Sayin, wide receiver Jeremiah Smith and running back Bo Jackson are all back this year. The Buckeyes face a brutal schedule though, so their price sits behind those other four teams. Claim the latest Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS when you sign up for Kalshi here:

Responsible Risk Management

Kalshi prioritizes keeping its users safe. Kalshi offers various risk management tools for traders that can be used at any time, including trading breaks, voluntary opt-out, and a personalized funding limit.

Prediction Markets are regulated by the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) - an independent agency of the U.S. federal government.

Event contracts trading involves a risk of substantial loss and is not suitable for all investors. Participation in prediction markets is subject to applicable eligibility requirements. Participation may be restricted or prohibited in certain jurisdictions and participants are responsible for ensuring their participation complies with applicable laws and regulations in their jurisdiction.