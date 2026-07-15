Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS: Claim $15 bonus for trading these AL Cy Young markets

The AL Cy Young race continues to heat up following the MLB All-Star Break, and the latest Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS gives new users a $15 bonus after $15 in trades. It has turned into a two-man race, with Yankees pitcher Cam Schlittler and Blue Jays pitcher Dylan Cease both trading at $0.44 per share to win the award. Claim your $15 bonus after $15 in trades here with the Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS:

For the full terms and conditions and how to claim the promo, read our Kalshi promo code review.

How to claim the Kalshi promo code

New users can get the Kalshi promo code to receive this offer. For those who haven't used Kalshi and want a $15 bonus, use the steps below. Here is how to sign up.

Click "CLAIM BONUS" on this page or click here. Sign up for a Kalshi account and make a deposit. Trade at least $15 in event contracts. Receive your $15 bonus regardless of the trade outcomes. The credit expires in 30 days and cannot be withdrawn.

After making the first $15 in trades with the Kalshi promo code, new users will be given a $15 bonus:

Kalshi AL Cy Young trading preview

Yankees pitcher Cam Schlittler has a league-leading 2.01 ERA heading into the second half of the season. Opposing cleanup batters are hitting just .140, while players are batting .138 with runners in scoring position against him. He is trading at $0.44 per share in Kalshi's AL Cy Young market.

Blue Jays pitcher Dylan Cease has not let Schlittler run away with the award, though. Cease is allowing a .261 slugging percentage, which would be the fourth-lowest ever allowed if he maintained that number for the entire season. He also leads the American League in expected ERA (2.85) and Fielding Independent Pitching (2.20).

Cease is now trading at $0.44 per share as well after trading at $0.32 per share last week. The only other realistic options right now are Drew Rasmussen and Sonny Gray, who are both $0.05 per share. Joe Ryan and Pablo Lopez are $0.03 per share, while a handful of other pitchers are $0.02 per share. Claim the latest Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS when you sign up for Kalshi here:

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