The latest Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS gives new users a $25 bonus, available for Saturday's college football games. Baylor meets Auburn at 3:30 p.m. ET, Clemson will visit LSU at 7:30 p.m. ET, and North Texas will visit Indiana at 12 p.m. ET. Claim $25 in trading bonus credits after $25 in trades here with the Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS:

Auburn trades at $0.725 per share on Kalshi to beat Baylor, who trades at $0.275 per share, LSU trades at $0.775 per share to beat Clemson, who trades at $0.225 per share, and Indiana trades at $0.995 per share to beat North Texas, who trades at $0.005 per share, in Saturday's slate. For the full terms and conditions and how to claim the promo, read our Kalshi referral code review. You can also check out the latest prediction market payment methods before depositing at one of the largest prediction markets. Claim $25 in trading bonus credits after $25 in trades here with the Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS:

College football trading preview

Baylor vs. Auburn



Anyone looking for strategies to use on prediction market apps should know that Baylor and Auburn meet at a neutral site in Atlanta for the second straight season to open their years, with Auburn having won nine season openers in a row, including last year's meeting between these two programs. Auburn finished 5-7 a season ago and fired head coach Hugh Freeze in November, turning to new head coach Alex Golesh, who makes his debut Saturday after arriving from South Florida. Quarterback Byrum Brown, entering his fifth season, follows Golesh from USF after twice finishing with more than 4,000 yards of total offense there. Baylor also finished 5-7 last season and keeps head coach Dave Aranda, who added defensive coordinator Joe Klanderman from Kansas State and brought in Florida transfer quarterback DJ Lagway, a former five-star recruit. Auburn is trading at $0.725 per share on Kalshi to beat Baylor, who trades at $0.275 per share. Trade on college football here with the Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS and earn $25 in trading bonus credits:

North Texas vs. Indiana

Indiana enters as the reigning national champion after a perfect 16-0 season that ended with a 27-21 win over Miami in the College Football Playoff title game, and the Hoosiers carry that streak into Saturday under third-year head coach Curt Cignetti. Heisman winner Fernando Mendoza is gone, replaced by TCU transfer quarterback Josh Hoover, who finished second in the Big 12 in passing touchdowns last season. North Texas finished 12-2 a season ago, won the New Mexico Bowl, and earned its first AP ranking since 1959, and now turns to fifth-year quarterback Tayven Jackson, who spent last season at UCF. Indiana is trading at $0.995 per share on Kalshi to beat North Texas, who trades at $0.005 per share. Trade on the game here with the Kalshi referral code CBSSPORTS and earn a $25 trading bonus:

Clemson vs. LSU

LSU hosts Clemson in a primetime season opener at Tiger Stadium, marking new head coach Lane Kiffin's debut against Dabo Swinney after both programs finished 7-6 last season. LSU enters ranked in the top 15 nationally with a roster built heavily through the transfer portal, led by quarterback Sam Leavitt, while Clemson relies more on traditional recruiting supplemented by its largest transfer portal group yet and starts a less experienced quarterback in Christopher Vizzina. The two programs met last season as well, with LSU winning 17-10. LSU is trading at $0.775 per share on Kalshi to beat Clemson, who trades at $0.225 per share. Trade on the game here with the Kalshi referral code CBSSPORTS and earn a $25 trading bonus:

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