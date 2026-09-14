The latest Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS gives new users a bonus of a $25 trading bonus after $25 in trades, available ahead of the Week 1 Monday Night Football game between the Chiefs and Broncos. Trade on the Cowboys vs. Ravens here with the Kalshi referral code CBSSPORTS and get a $25 trading bonus:

Kansas City trades at $0.565 per share on Kalshi to beat Denver, who trades at $0.43 per share, in the teams' Week 1 opener. For the full terms and conditions and how to claim the promo, read our Kalshi promo code review.

Chiefs vs. Broncos Preview

Anyone targeting the best prediction market promos should know Chiefs coach Andy Reid enters his 14th season in Kansas City and his 28th overall as an NFL head coach, carrying a 279-157-1 regular season record and a 28-17 playoff mark that together rank fourth in NFL history and first among active coaches. Reid has won three Super Bowls with Kansas City and heads into 2026 with a retooled offensive staff, rehiring Eric Bieniemy as offensive coordinator five years after Bieniemy's first stint in that role ended, while Steve Spagnuolo returns to run the defense.

Denver's Sean Payton arrived in a January 2023 trade that sent Denver's 2023 first-round pick along with a 2024 second and third-round pick to New Orleans, bringing a Super Bowl XLIV title and 194 career wins with him. Payton signed a new five-year contract in June that keeps him in Denver through the 2030 season, and his top project has been quarterback Bo Nix, the 12th overall pick in the 2024 draft, who set the record for the second most passing touchdowns by a rookie in NFL history and then led Denver to 14 wins and an AFC Championship Game trip in his second season. Payton and offensive coordinator Davis Webb have spent this offseason working to sync Nix's footwork with his receivers' routes as the third-year quarterback looks for another step forward.

Kansas City enters this opener still searching for its first playoff berth since Mahomes' knee injury ended last season early, while Denver arrives as the reigning AFC West champion. Trade on the Chiefs vs. Broncos here with the Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS and get a $25 trading bonus:

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