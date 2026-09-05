The latest Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS gives new users a $25 bonus, available for Saturday's college football games. Still to come on Saturday, Clemson will visit LSU ($0.77) at 7:30 p.m. ET, while UNLV will play Cal at 10:30 p.m. ET. Claim $25 in trading bonus credits after $25 in trades here with the Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS:

LSU trades at $0.78 per share to beat Clemson, who trades at $0.23 per share. For the full terms and conditions and how to claim the promo, read our Kalshi promo code review. You can also check out the latest prediction market payment methods before depositing at one of the largest prediction markets. Claim $25 in trading bonus credits after $25 in trades here with the Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS:

College football trading preview

Clemson vs. LSU

LSU hosts Clemson in a primetime season opener at Tiger Stadium, marking new head coach Lane Kiffin's debut against Dabo Swinney after both programs finished 7-6 last season. LSU enters ranked in the top 15 nationally with a roster built heavily through the transfer portal, led by quarterback Sam Leavitt, while Clemson relies more on traditional recruiting supplemented by its largest transfer portal group yet and starts a less experienced quarterback in Christopher Vizzina. The two programs met last season as well, with LSU winning 17-10. LSU is trading at $0.78 per share on Kalshi to beat Clemson, who trades at $0.23 per share. Trade on the game here with the Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS and earn a $25 trading bonus:

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