The latest Kalshi referral code CBSSPORTS gives new users a bonus of a $25 trading bonus after $25 in trades, available ahead of Cowboys vs. Giants on Sunday Night Football. Giants receiver Malik Nabers is active despite being slowed by a knee injury. Trade on the Cowboys vs. Ravens here with the Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS and get a $25 trading bonus:

Dallas visits East Rutherford to face New York at 8:20 p.m. ET on Sunday Night Football at MetLife Stadium. The Cowboys enter 2026 under second-year head coach Brian Schottenheimer, while the Giants are now coached by long-time Ravens head coach John Harbaugh. Dallas trades at $0.595 per share on Kalshi to beat New York, who trades at $0.41 per share, in the teams' Week 1 opener. For the full terms and conditions and how to claim the promo, read our Kalshi promo code review.

Cowboys vs. Giants Preview

Anyone targeting the best prediction market promos should know Dallas had an explosive offense last year with Dak Prescott, George Pickens, CeeDee Lamb and Javonte Williams, but the Cowboys still finished 7-9-1 thanks to fielding the league's worst scoring defense. Dallas addressed that side of the ball this offseason, using its first three draft picks on defense while also trading for Rashan Gary and signing Cobie Durant. Coach Brian Schottenheimer enters his second season in Dallas. Pickens is coming off a career year with 1,429 yards and nine touchdowns, but Dallas didn't extend him and instead used the franchise tag, a dynamic worth watching as the season opens.

New York made big changes of its own, hiring John Harbaugh as head coach after his run in Baltimore, and he's reportedly brought a more physical, Ravens-style approach to a demanding training camp. Jaxson Dart is entering his second season as the Giants' quarterback with new weapons in tight end Isaiah Likely and receiver Darnell Mooney, though New York is without Wan'Dale Robinson, who posted a career-best 1,014 yards last season and is no longer on the roster. Receiver Malik Nabers, who suffered a knee injury late in the preseason, is reportedly trending toward being available for the opener.

These two split their season series last year. Dallas won the first meeting 40-37 at home in September, and New York closed the season with a 34-17 win in Week 18, in which Dart posted a career-high 110.2 passer rating. Zoomed out further, Dallas holds a wide edge in the broader rivalry, leading the all-time series 78-48-2 and going 9-1 against New York in the clubs' last 10 meetings dating back to 2021. Trade on the Cowboys vs. Giants here with the Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS and get a $25 trading bonus:

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