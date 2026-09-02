The Week 1 college football schedule begins this week, providing the first full look at the 2026 Heisman Trophy candidates, and the Heisman Trophy is one of the many college football markets available at Kalshi. The latest Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS gives new users a $25 trading bonus after making your first $25 worth of trades. Quarterbacks dominate this market, led by Notre Dame's CJ Carr trading at $0.12 per share, followed by Texas' Arch Manning ($0.10) and Miami's Darian Mensah ($0.10). Trade $25 and get a $25 bonus here with the Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS:

For the full terms and conditions and how to claim the promo, read our Kalshi promo code review.

How to claim the Kalshi promo code

New users can utilize the Kalshi promo code to receive this offer. For those who haven't claimed Kalshi and want a $25 bonus, use the steps below. Here is how to sign up.

Click "CLAIM BONUS" on this page or click here. Sign up for a Kalshi account and make a deposit. Trade at least $25 in event contracts within the first 30 days of opening the account. Eligible users receive $25 in trading credits. The credit expires in seven days and cannot be withdrawn

After making the first $25 in trades with the Kalshi promo code, new users will be given a $25 bonus:

Kalshi Heisman Trophy trading preview

The Miami Hurricanes dipped into the transfer portal once again and emerged with one of the top quarterback prospects of the offseason. After adding Cam Ward, who became a No. 1 overall pick, and Carson Beck, now also in the NFL, Miami snagged Darian Mensah as its new QB1. Mensah was second in the nation with 3,973 passing yards at Duke last year. He had 34 touchdowns with six interceptions, and the junior is trading at $0.10 per share at Kalshi to win the 2026 Heisman Trophy.

Mensah is the only player from the transfer portal toward the very top of the Heisman Trophy price list at Kalshi. Familiarity with the team's offense can aid other returners, such as Notre Dame's CJ Carr ($0.12), Texas' Arch Manning ($0.10), Ole Miss' Trinidad Chambliss ($0.08) and Ohio State's Julian Sayin ($0.07).

Indiana also went into the transfer portal for its quarterback, adding Josh Hoover from TCU to take over for Heisman winner and No. 1 overall pick Fernando Mendoza. Hoover threw for 3,472 yards and 29 touchdowns with 13 interceptions last year. Alabama was the last team to have back-to-back Heisman winners, doing so in 2020 and 2021 with DeVonta Smith and Bryce Young. Hoover is trading at $0.05 per share. Claim the latest Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS when you sign up for Kalshi here:

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