Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS: Claim a $25 bonus for trading 2027 pro football champion markets

The new NFL season is right around the corner with the preseason in full swing, and you can use the Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS to get a $25 bonus after $25 in trades by picking the 2027 pro football champion. Seattle will enter the 2026-27 season as the defending champion, and the Seahawks will look to become the first team to successfully defend their title since the Kansas City Chiefs in 2023-24. Kalshi lists Seattle at $0.08 per share to win the pro football championship, trailing only the Rams at $0.16. Other championship contenders at Kalshi include the Bills ($0.08), Ravens ($0.07), Chiefs ($0.06), Broncos ($0.05) and Bengals ($0.04). Trade $25 and get a $25 bonus here with the Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS:

For the full terms and conditions and how to claim the promo, read our Kalshi promo code review. You can also learn about predicton markets legal states and see the latest prediction markets payment methods.

How to claim the Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS

New users can claim the Kalshi promo code to receive this offer. For those who have not yet signed up for Kalshi and want a $25 bonus, follow the steps below. Here is how to sign up:

Click "CLAIM BONUS" on this page or click here. Sign up for a Kalshi account and make a deposit. Trade at least $25 in event contracts within the first 30 days of opening the account. Eligible users receive $25 in trading credits. The credit expires in seven days and cannot be withdrawn

After making the first $25 in trades with the Kalshi promo code, new users will be given a $25 bonus:

2027 pro football champion Kalshi trading preview

Seattle enters the 2026-27 season as the defending champions, but the Seahawks have to replace the production of running back Kenneth Walker III. Walker signed with Kansas City in the offseason, prompting Seattle to select rookie Jadarian Price in the NFL Draft.

The Seahawks still boast one of the league's most potent receiving corps. Jaxon Smith-Njigba is coming off a stellar season in which he hauled in 119 receptions for 1,793 yards and 10 touchdowns. Veteran Cooper Kupp averaged 12.6 yards per reception last season, building a solid rapport with quarterback Sam Darnold in the process.

Kalshi prices Seattle at $0.08 per share to repeat as champions, trailing only the Rams ($0.16). Seattle defeated Los Angeles, 31-27, in the NFC Championship Game last season, but the Rams have made some big offseason moves to bolster their lineup. The Rams added Myles Garrett to an already stacked lineup that features the likes of Matthew Stafford, Davante Adams and Puka Nacua. Los Angeles also acquired star cornerback Trent McDuffie via trade with the Kansas City Chiefs.

Other contenders in Kalshi's pro football championship market include Bills ($0.08), Ravens ($0.07), Chiefs ($0.06), Broncos ($0.05) and Bengals ($0.04). Claim the latest Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS when you sign up for Kalshi here:

Responsible Risk Management

Kalshi provides its users with various risk management tools for traders that can be accessed at any time, including trading breaks, voluntary opt-out, and a personalized funding limit.

Prediction Markets are regulated by the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) - an independent agency of the U.S. federal government.

Event contracts trading involves a risk of substantial loss and is not suitable for all investors. Participation in prediction markets is subject to applicable eligibility requirements. Participation may be restricted or prohibited in certain jurisdictions and participants are responsible for ensuring their participation complies with applicable laws and regulations in their jurisdiction.