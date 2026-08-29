The Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS gives new users $25 trading bonus after $25 in trades. There are eight games on the college football schedule for Week 0 on Saturday. The action continues this evening with matchups like Stanford vs. Hawaii, Florida State vs. New Mexico State and UNLV vs. Memphis. UNLV is set to start Auburn and Oklahoma transfer Jackson Arnold at quarterback on Saturday night against Memphis. Claim the Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS, trade $25, and receive $25 in trading bonus credits here:

SportsLine's advanced computer model has simulated every college football game 10,000 times and locked in its projections, which you can use to make trades at Kalshi, one of the largest prediction markets. For the full terms and conditions, as well as instructions on how to claim the Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS, read our Kalshi promo code review. You can also learn how to trade prediction markets and see the latest prediction markets legal states. Claim the Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS, trade $25, and receive $25 in trading bonus credits here:

College football markets for Week 0

San Jose State vs. USC: USC to win by 39 points or more ($0.49 per share)

NC State vs. Virginia: Virginia to win by five points or more ($0.48 per share)

Memphis vs. UNLV: UNLV to win by four points or more ($0.51 per share)

San Jose State vs. USC

USC enters the 2026 college football season ranked No. 14 overall in the Associated Press Top 25 following a 9-4 (7-2 Big Ten) finish during head coach Lincoln Riley's fourth season. Riley was hired to turn the program around and has gone 35-18 during his first four seasons, but expectations have risen with just one conference divisional title in his first season, which came before the Trojans' 2024 move to the Big Ten Conference.

San Jose State finished the 2025 season with a 3-9 (2-6 Mountain West) record, failing to make a bowl game appearance for the second consecutive season, the first two under head coach Ken Niumatalolo. USC has won all six matchups against San Jose State dating back to 1995. The SportsLine Projection Model is calling for USC to secure a comfortable 50-16 victory over San Jose State on Saturday.

USC winning by more than 39 or more points is trading at $0.49 per share at Kalshi. USC to win by 38 points or less or lose the game outright is trading at $0.53, down from $0.56 earlier on Saturday. Trade on college football here with the Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS and get $25 in trading bonus credits after $25 in trades:

NC State vs. Virginia

Virginia finished the 2025 regular season with the best record in the Atlantic Coast Conference, but lost to Duke in the ACC Championship Game, concluding the season with a 13-7 win against Missouri in the Gator Bowl and an 11-3 (7-1 ACC) overall record. NC State finished ninth in the conference with an 8-5 (4-4 ACC), but handed Virginia its first of three losses in Week 2 and has won four consecutive games against the Cavaliers since 2018. NC State has gone 38-23-1 in its all-time series with Virginia. This time around, SportsLine's model is projecting a 30-24 victory for Virginia.

Virginia winning by six or more points is trading at $0.49 per share at Kalshi. Virginia to win by six points or fewer or lose the game outright is trading at $0.35. Trade on college football here with the Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS and get $25 in trading bonus credits after $25 in trades:

Memphis vs. UNLV

UNLV finished second in the Mountain West Conference with both of its conference losses coming to Boise State, the latter of which came in the Mountain West Championship game. The Rebels finished with a 10-4 (6-2 MWC) overall record following a 17-10 loss to Ohio in the Frisco Bowl.

Memphis went 8-5 (4-4 American Conference) during former head coach Ryan Silverfield's final season in 2025. The Tigers enter their first season under new head coach Charles Huff, who went 39-25 during past stints at Marshall (32-20) and Southern Miss (7-5). The SportsLine Projection Model is calling for UNLV to record a 35-31 victory against Memphis.

UNLV winning by seven or more points is trading at $0.47 per share at Kalshi. UNLV to win by seven points or less or lose the game outright is trading at $0.56. Trade on college football here with the Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS and get $25 in trading bonus credits after $25 in trades:

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