The latest Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS gives new users a $25 bonus. The Week 1 college football schedule continues on Sunday with No. 9 Ole Miss vs. No. 24 Louisville and No. 4 Notre Dame vs. Wisconsin at 7:30 p.m. ET. More than 54.5 points scored in Louisville vs. Ole Miss is trading at $0.52 per share. Claim $25 in trading bonus credits after $25 in trades here with the Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS:

Ole Miss trades at $0.70 per share on Kalshi to beat Louisville, which trades at $0.31 per share, and Notre Dame trades at $0.91 per share to beat Wisconsin, which trades at $0.08 per share, in Sunday's college football slate.

For the full terms and conditions and how to claim the promo, read our Kalshi promo code review. You can also check out the latest prediction market payment methods before depositing at one of the largest prediction markets. Claim $25 in trading bonus credits after $25 in trades here with the Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS:

College football trading preview

Washington State vs. Washington

Washington hosts Washington State in the Apple Cup on Sunday, with the Huskies coming off a 9-4 finish a season ago that ended with a 38-10 win over Boise State in the LA Bowl. Washington State finished 7-6 last season and won the Famous Idaho Potato Bowl 34-21 over Utah State as the Pac-12 champion. Washington leads the all-time series 77-34-6 heading into the 118th meeting between the two programs, a rivalry dating back to a 5-5 tie in 1900. Washington is trading at $0.925 per share on Kalshi to beat Washington State, which trades at $0.075 per share. Trade on the game here with the Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS and earn a $25 trading bonus:

Wisconsin vs. Notre Dame

Wisconsin opens its season against Notre Dame at Lambeau Field. Wisconsin finished 4-8 last season under third-year head coach Luke Fickell, a stretch that still included a 13-10 win over a then-ranked Washington team in November. Notre Dame finished 10-2 under fourth-year head coach Marcus Freeman and closed last season ranked in the top 10 nationally. Notre Dame is trading at $0.915 per share on Kalshi to beat Wisconsin, which trades at $0.085 per share. Trade on the game here with the Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS and earn a $25 trading bonus.

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