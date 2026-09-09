The upgraded Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS gives new users a $25 bonus after $25 in trades, verified on September 9. The 2026 NFL Kickoff Game on Wednesday is the perfect chance to take advantage. Seahawks vs. Patriots is scheduled to kick off at 8:20 p.m. ET at Lumen Field in Seattle in a rematch of Super Bowl XL, which Seattle won 29-13 last season. Claim the enhanced Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS, trade $25, and receive $25 in trading bonus credits here:

We'll highlight several Kalshi prediction markets available on Wednesday and provide information from the SportsLine Projection Model, which simulates every game 10,000 times, as well as our team of experts. They've locked in three predictions for Patriots vs. Seahawks for our Wednesday Kalshi best trades.

For the full terms and conditions, as well as instructions on how to claim the Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS, read our Kalshi promo code review. You can also learn how to trade prediction markets and check the status of prediction markets legal states.

Kalshi prediction markets for Wednesday

Seahawks vs. Patriots: Jadarian Price 60+ rushing and receiving yards ($0.63 per share)

Seahawks vs. Patriots: Fewer than 44.5 points scored ($0.51 per share)

Seahawks vs. Patriots: A.J. Barner 25+ receiving yards ($0.52 per share)

Seahawks vs. Patriots predictions: Jadarian Price 60+ rushing and receiving yards

"Seahawks first-round pick Jadarian Price didn't play a preseason snap, but that was to preserve him for games like this. He'll make his NFL debut against a Patriots' run defense that lost nose tackle Khyiris Tonga to the Chiefs and proved vulnerable to zone rushing schemes last season. Seattle returns its entire offensive line," SportsLine NFL expert Larry Hartstein said. "While George Holani is expected to mix in on passing downs, Price showed excellent receiving skills in the Seahawks' joint practice with the Titans, catching multiple passes. Sam Darnold called him "a special palyer." Price averaged 10.8 yards per reception at Notre Dame, though he wasn't targeted much, along with 6.0 yards per carry. Look for Price to be heavily involved Wednesday."

Price to record at least 60 combined rushing and receving yards is priced at $0.63 per share, while 59 or fewer is priced at $0.37 per share. Trade on the NFL here with the Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS and get $25 in trading bonus credits after $25 in trades:

Seahawks vs. Patriots predictions: Fewer than 44.5 points scored

"A Super Bowl rematch kicks off the season, and I see a low score as the best angle in the game. The Pats offense had no answer for Seattle's defense in February, punting on eight straight drives to open the game and turning the ball over on three of their next four drives," SportsLine NFL expert R.J. White said. "Will the O-line be that much better? The Seahawks lost talented OC Klint Kubiak and have questions about the rushing attack, so they might not be able to run up the score in the same way this time around. This one might struggle to get to 40 points."

Fewer than 44.5 points scored is priced at $0.51 per share and more than 44.5 points is priced at $0.49 per share. Trade on the NFL here with the Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS and get $25 in trading bonus credits after $25 in trades:

Seahawks vs. Patriots predictions: AJ Barner 25+ receiving yards

"I like this spot for AJ Barner who looks like an ascending player for the defending champion Seattle Seahawks. Barner had a strong second season and was a reliable target for Sam Darnold," SportsLine NFL props expert Alex Selesnick said. "He dealt with numerous injuries which were addressed in the offseason. Meanwhile, new Seahawks OC Brian Fleury, who served as the TE coach in San Francisco for the last four seasons, figures to feature the position more. There is minimal target competition after JSN. The Patriots did give up above average production to opposing tight ends last season."

Barner to record 25 or more receiving yards is priced at $0.52 per share, while fewer than 25 receiving yards is $0.48 per share. Trade on the NFL here with the Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS and get $25 in trading bonus credits after $25 in trades:

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