The upgraded Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS gives new users a $25 bonus after $25 in trades. All 30 MLB teams will be in action on Tuesday, and NFL markets will be heating up with the 2026 NFL Kickoff Game on Wednesday and the first-ever NFL Australia Game on Thursday. Seahawks vs. Patriots kicks off at 8:20 p.m. ET on Wednesday, and Patriots running back TreVeyon Henderson remains questionable with an ankle injury. Claim the enhanced Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS, trade $25, and receive $25 in trading bonus credits here:

We'll highlight several Kalshi prediction markets available on Tuesday and provide information from the SportsLine Projection Model, which simulates every game 10,000 times, as well as our team of experts. They've locked in predictions for Marlins vs. Mets, Seahawks vs. Patriots and Rams vs. 49ers as part of our Tuesday best trades at Kalshi.

For the full terms and conditions, as well as instructions on how to claim the Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS, read our Kalshi promo code review. You can also learn how to trade prediction markets and check the status of prediction markets legal states.

Kalshi prediction markets for Tuesday

Marlins vs. Mets: Sanday Alcantara 19+ recorded outs ($0.46 per share)

Seahawks vs. Patriots: Fewer than 44.5 points scored ($0.52 per share)

Rams vs. 49ers: Los Angeles to win by more than 3.5 points ($0.52 per share)

Marlins vs. Mets predictions

"Sandy Alcantara has made six starts at home since June. He has thrown at least 6.2 innings (20 outs) in each one. Also, Alcantara's home ERA of 2.58 is a considerably lower than his road ERA (4.32)," SportsLine MLB expert Eric Cohen said. "I'm comfortable riding those trends once again as he takes on the Mets on Tuesday night."

Alcantara to record at least 19 outs is priced at $0.46 per share and 18 or fewer is priced at $0.57 per share. Trade on the MLB here with the Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS and get $25 in trading bonus credits after $25 in trades:

Seahawks vs. Patriots predictions

"A Super Bowl rematch kicks off the season, and I see a low score as the best angle in the game. The Pats offense had no answer for Seattle's defense in February, punting on eight straight drives to open the game and turning the ball over on three of their next four drives," SportsLine NFL expert R.J. White said. "Will the O-line be that much better? The Seahawks lost talented OC Klint Kubiak and have questions about the rushing attack, so they might not be able to run up the score in the same way this time around. This one might struggle to get to 40 points."

Fewer than 44.5 points scored is priced at $0.52 per share and more than 44.5 points is priced at $0.49 per share. Trade on the NFL here with the Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS and get $25 in trading bonus credits after $25 in trades:

Rams vs. 49ers predictions

"The Rams and 49ers are playing down under for the first NFL regular-season game in Australia on Thursday. The 49ers have been there since the weekend already, while the Rams are still waiting to travel. The head coaches have two drastically different strategies, but one thing's true: the Rams have taken control of the series, winning four of the last five," SportsLine NFL expert Micah Roberts said. "I can't go against Sean McVay's strategy that has worked before in his international games. I like the Rams to win by 4 or more."

Los Angeles to win by more than 3.5 points is priced at $0.52 per share and NO is priced at $0.49 per share. Trade on the NFL here with the Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS and get $25 in trading bonus credits after $25 in trades:

Responsible risk management

It's a top priority for Kalshi to look out for its users. Kalshi equips every trader with accessible risk management tools that can be enabled at any given time, including risk management actions like trading break, voluntary opt-out, and a personalized funding cap.

Prediction Markets are regulated by the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) - an independent agency of the U.S. federal government.

Event contracts trading involves a risk of substantial loss and is not suitable for all investors. Participation in prediction markets is subject to applicable eligibility requirements. Participation may be restricted or prohibited in certain jurisdictions and participants are responsible for ensuring their participation complies with applicable laws and regulations in their jurisdiction.