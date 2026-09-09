The 2027 AFC Championship Game isn't until Jan. 31, but the journey to that point begins this week and right now you can use the Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS to earn a $25 trading bonus for the upcoming NFL season after making $25 worth of trades. The Buffalo Bills enter the 2026 season as the trading favorite to win the AFC at $0.16 per share, but there nine teams in the conference priced at $0.07 per share or higher. Trade $25 and get a $25 bonus here with the Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS:

For the full terms and conditions and how to claim the promo, read our Kalshi promo code review. You can also learn about predicton markets legal states and see the latest prediction markets payment methods.

How to claim the Kalshi promo code

New users can claim the Kalshi promo code to receive this offer. For those who have not yet signed up for Kalshi and want a $25 bonus, follow the steps below. Here is how to sign up:

Click "CLAIM BONUS" on this page or click here. Sign up for a Kalshi account and make a deposit. Trade at least $25 in event contracts within the first 30 days of opening the account. Eligible users receive $25 in trading credits. The credit expires in seven days and cannot be withdrawn

After making the first $25 in trades with the Kalshi promo code, new users will be given a $25 bonus:

2027 AFC champion Kalshi trading preview

There's been just over $5.1 million in trading volume on the 2027 AFC Championship winner on Kalshi and the Jacksonville Jaguars are going under the radar despite a 13-win season in 2025. First-year head coach Liam Coen triggered a nine-win improvement after a 4-13 season under Doug Pederson in 2024 and former No. 1 overall pick Trevor Lawrence finished fifth in MVP voting. However, the Jaguars are only trading at $0.07 per share to win the conference, which ranks ninth among AFC teams.

Meanwhile, the Cincinnati Bengals, Kansas City Chiefs and Baltimore Ravens are trading at $0.09, $0.12 and $0.13 per share, respectively, despite missing the playoffs altogether in 2025. That confidence is largely inspired by each team having their franchise quarterback returning from injury. Joe Burrow, Patrick Mahomes and Lamar Jackson missed a combined 16 games last season.

The New England Patriots are the reigning AFC champions, but they had the benefit of playing the easiest schedule in the NFL during the regular season and Broncos starting QB Bo Nix was unable to play in the conference title game. They'll undoubtedly have a tougher road in 2026, but did manage to give third-year QB Drake Maye a pair of new weapons in A.J. Brown and Romeo Doubs. New England is priced at $0.10 per share to repeat as AFC champs. Claim the latest Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS when you sign up for Kalshi here:

Below is Kalshi's market value for all 16 teams to win the 2027 AFC Championship:

Team Price per share Buffalo $0.16 Baltimore $0.13 Kansas City $0.12 Houston $0.11 Los Angeles $0.11 New England $0.10 Cincinnati $0.09 Denver $0.09 Jacksonville $0.07 Indianapolis $0.04 Pittsburgh $0.03 Las Vegas $0.02 Tennessee $0.02 Cleveland $0.01 Miami $0.01 New York J $0.01

Responsible Risk Management

Kalshi provides its users with various risk management tools for traders that can be accessed at any time, including trading breaks, voluntary opt-out, and a personalized funding limit.

Prediction Markets are regulated by the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) - an independent agency of the U.S. federal government.

Event contracts trading involves a risk of substantial loss and is not suitable for all investors. Participation in prediction markets is subject to applicable eligibility requirements. Participation may be restricted or prohibited in certain jurisdictions and participants are responsible for ensuring their participation complies with applicable laws and regulations in their jurisdiction.