Future champions are always popular trading markets, and with the 2026 pro baseball champion crowned in less than two months, many will begin to consider exploring this market as a chance to utilize the newest Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS, which gives new users a $25 trading bonus after making your first $25 worth of trades. The Los Angeles Dodgers top the chart, trading at $0.314 per share to win it all, followed by the Milwaukee Brewers ($0.143) and New York Yankees ($0.112). The Dodgers are pursuing the sport's first three-peat since the Yankees (1998-2000)l. Trade $25 and get a $25 bonus here with the Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS:

For the full terms and conditions and how to claim the promo, read our Kalshi promo code review.

How to claim the Kalshi promo code

New users can act on the Kalshi promo code to receive this offer. Users who haven't signed up for Kalshi and wish to take advantage of a $25 bonus can follow the steps below. Here is how to sign up:

Click "CLAIM BONUS" on this page or click here. Sign up for a Kalshi account and make a deposit. Trade at least $25 in event contracts within the first 30 days of opening the account. Eligible users receive $25 in trading credits. The credit expires in seven days and cannot be withdrawn

After making the first $25 in trades with the Kalshi promo code, new users will be given a $25 bonus:

2026 World Series champion Kalshi trading preview

Based on the records, the National League seems to be the powerhouse this year. The Dodgers, who have won back-to-back titles, look as strong as ever in pursuit of a third straight title, adding Tarik Skubal to their talented roster at the trade deadline. But the Dodgers aren't likely to simply breeze to the World Series, with teams such as the Brewers, Cubs, Braves and Phillies also outpacing nearly all American League teams.

The Tampa Bay Rays and New York Yankees, two teams built with entirely different payrolls, top the Kalshi price chart to win the 2026 pro baseball championship as an American League team. The Yankees are trading at $0.112 per contract, with the Rays at $0.083. The Yankees received great news with back-to-back AL MVP Aaron Judge back in the lineup.

The Dodgers are trading at $0.314 to win it all. The Brewers, who took three of four games against the Dodgers in August, follow at $0.143. Next are the Phillies ($0.077), Braves ($0.069) and Cubs ($0.055). The Brewers have never won a World Series. Claim the latest Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS when you sign up for Kalshi here:

Responsible Risk Management

Kalshi provides its users with various risk management tools for traders that can be accessed at any time, including trading breaks, voluntary opt-out, and a personalized funding limit.

Prediction Markets are regulated by the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) - an independent agency of the U.S. federal government.

Event contracts trading involves a risk of substantial loss and is not suitable for all investors. Participation in prediction markets is subject to applicable eligibility requirements. Participation may be restricted or prohibited in certain jurisdictions and participants are responsible for ensuring their participation complies with applicable laws and regulations in their jurisdiction.