Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS: Claim a $25 bonus for trading on 2026 NL Cy Young prediction markets

There's just over six weeks left in the MLB season, and as the NL Cy Young race hits its stretch run, it's the perfect time to use the Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS to earn $25 in trading bonus credits after you make your first $25 of trades as a new user. There's been nearly $3 million in trading volume for the 2026 NL Cy Young winner, and Jacob Misiorowksi is trading at $0.85 per share. Trade $25 and get a $25 bonus here with the Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS:

For the full terms and conditions and how to claim the promo, read our Kalshi promo code review. You can also learn about predicton markets legal states and see the latest prediction markets payment methods.

How to claim the Kalshi promo code

New users can act on the Kalshi promo code to receive this offer. Users who haven't signed up for Kalshi and wish to take advantage of a $25 bonus can follow the steps below. Here is how to sign up:

Click "CLAIM BONUS" on this page or click here. Sign up for a Kalshi account and make a deposit. Trade at least $25 in event contracts within the first 30 days of opening the account. Eligible users receive $25 in trading credits. The credit expires in seven days and cannot be withdrawn.

After making the first $25 in trades with the Kalshi promo code, new users will be given a $25 bonus:

2026 NL Cy Young Kalshi trading preview

Jacob Misiorowski made a huge impression as a rookie in 2025, making the NL All-Star team despite making his debut in June of that season. However, he's been downright dominant in his second MLB season and he's the deserving favorite at $0.85 per share. He leads the National League in ERA (1.77), strikeouts (204) and WHIP (0.737), while sporting an 11-5 record on the season.

Yet, Misiorowski gave up a couple of home runs in his last start and has surrendered six homers over his last five starts, so he's not a foregone conclusion just yet. Chris Sale won the 2024 NL Cy Young with a 2.38 ERA and he's been even better so far this season, with a 2.20 ERA on the year. He's priced at $0.12 per share and could be poised to rise if Misiorowski slips up at all during the remainder of 2026.

Cristopher Sanchez and Zack Wheeler have been a dynamic one-two punch in Philadelphia and they're a big reason why the Phillies are clinging to the last NL Wild Card spot right now. They're priced at $0.07 per share and $0.03 per share, respectively, as we head towards the home stretch. Claim the latest Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS when you sign up for Kalshi here:

Responsible Risk Management

Kalshi provides its users with various risk management tools for traders that can be accessed at any time, including trading breaks, voluntary opt-out, and a personalized funding limit.

Prediction Markets are regulated by the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) - an independent agency of the U.S. federal government.

Event contracts trading involves a risk of substantial loss and is not suitable for all investors. Participation in prediction markets is subject to applicable eligibility requirements. Participation may be restricted or prohibited in certain jurisdictions and participants are responsible for ensuring their participation complies with applicable laws and regulations in their jurisdiction.