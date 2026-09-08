The NFL is finally back this week, and right now you can use the Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS to earn $25 in bonus trading credits after you make $25 worth of trades. NFL prediction markets are already exploding, with nearly $5 million already traded on who will win the 2027 NFC Championship Game, with the Los Angeles Rams trading as the favorites at $0.25 per share. Trade $25 and get a $25 bonus here with the Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS:

For the full terms and conditions and how to claim the promo, read our Kalshi promo code review. You can also learn about predicton markets legal states and see the latest prediction markets payment methods.

How to claim the Kalshi promo code

New users can claim the Kalshi promo code to receive this offer. For those who have not yet signed up for Kalshi and want a $25 bonus, follow the steps below. Here is how to sign up:

Click "CLAIM BONUS" on this page or click here. Sign up for a Kalshi account and make a deposit. Trade at least $25 in event contracts within the first 30 days of opening the account. Eligible users receive $25 in trading credits. The credit expires in seven days and cannot be withdrawn.

After making the first $25 in trades with the Kalshi promo code, new users will be given a $25 bonus:

2027 NFC champion Kalshi trading preview

The Dallas Cowboys are coming off a 7-9-1 season, where their defense ranked last in the NFL in points allowed. However, trading confidence is relatively high in America's Team, as the Cowboys are priced at $0.09 per share (tied for fourth in the conference) to win the NFC. That's because Brian Schottenheimer's offense ranked second in total yards and the team heavily invested in defense, with six new starters expected on opening day.

The Cowboys will open their season on the road against the New York Giants, who will turn to veteran head coach John Harbaugh after four seasons with Brian Daboll at the helm. There's young skill-position talent in place for Harbaugh with Jaxson Dart at QB, Cam Skattebo at RB and Malik Nabers at WR. However, the Giants are still longshots to win the NFC at $0.03 per share.

The Chicago Bears nearly pulled off a miraculous comeback against the Rams to earn their way into the NFC Championship Game a season ago. Now Ben Johnson is back for his second season at the helm, and there's expectation for Caleb Williams to continue his rapid progression now that he has the benefit of staff continuity. However, they'll also have a first-place schedule to contend with and are priced at $0.08 per share to win the conference. Claim the latest Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS when you sign up for Kalshi here:

Responsible Risk Management

Kalshi provides its users with various risk management tools for traders that can be accessed at any time, including trading breaks, voluntary opt-out, and a personalized funding limit.

Prediction Markets are regulated by the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) - an independent agency of the U.S. federal government.

Event contracts trading involves a risk of substantial loss and is not suitable for all investors. Participation in prediction markets is subject to applicable eligibility requirements. Participation may be restricted or prohibited in certain jurisdictions and participants are responsible for ensuring their participation complies with applicable laws and regulations in their jurisdiction.