Several crucial results have already impacted the college football champion market, and new users can use the latest Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS to earn a $25 bonus after making $25 in trades. Texas sits atop Kalshi's market at $0.16 per share to win the title after beating Ohio State in Week 2, dropping the Buckeyes to $0.12 per share. Trade $25 and get $25 in trading credits here with the Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS:

For the full terms and conditions and how to claim the promo, read our Kalshi promo code review.

How to claim the Kalshi promo code

New users can get the Kalshi promo code to receive this offer. For those who haven't used Kalshi and want a $25 bonus, use the steps below. Here is how to sign up.

Click "CLAIM BONUS" on this page or click here. Sign up for a Kalshi account and make a deposit. Trade at least $25 in event contracts within the first 30 days of opening the account. Eligible users receive $25 in trading credits. The credit expires in seven days and cannot be withdrawn.

After making the first $25 in trades with the Kalshi promo code, new users will be given a $25 bonus:

College football national champion Kalshi trading preview

The Week 2 college football schedule delivered a thrilling game between Ohio State and Texas, as the Longhorns erased a 23-3 deficit in a 24-23 win. Texas now sits atop Kalshi's national champion market at $0.16 per share, and quarterback Arch Manning is $0.08 per share to win the Heisman Trophy. Manning had 196 passing yards and a touchdown in the comeback win.

Ohio State remains a contender to win the title despite the loss, as it has chances to boost its resume against teams like No. 4 Indiana, No. 12 USC and No. 21 Oregon later in the regular season. Oregon is coming off a shocking loss to Oklahoma State, dropping the Ducks to $0.04 per share to win the national championship. Their loss created chaos in the Big Ten, where Ohio State ($0.33), Indiana ($0.29) and Oregon ($0.11) are the top contenders to win the conference.

While Texas sits atop the national champion market, teams like Miami ($0.12), Notre Dame ($0.11), Indiana ($0.10) and Georgia ($0.10) are not far behind. Indiana is the defending national champion, and it has opened the season with blowout wins over North Texas and Howard. The Hoosiers do not face a ranked opponent until they play No. 6 Ohio State on Oct. 17. Claim the latest Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS when you sign up for Kalshi here:

Responsible Risk Management

Kalshi prioritizes keeping its users safe. Kalshi offers various risk management tools for traders that can be used at any time, including trading breaks, voluntary opt-out, and a personalized funding limit.

Prediction Markets are regulated by the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) - an independent agency of the U.S. federal government.

Event contracts trading involves a risk of substantial loss and is not suitable for all investors. Participation in prediction markets is subject to applicable eligibility requirements. Participation may be restricted or prohibited in certain jurisdictions and participants are responsible for ensuring their participation complies with applicable laws and regulations in their jurisdiction.