The latest Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS gives new users a $25 bonus after $25 in trades. The 2026-27 NFL season begins in several weeks, so Kalshi users are starting to look at the NFL MVP award, which features Bills quarterback Josh Allen atop the market at $0.11 per share. Claim your $25 bonus after $25 in trades here with the Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS:

For the full terms and conditions and how to claim the promo, read our Kalshi promo code review.

How to claim the Kalshi promo code

New users can get the Kalshi promo code to receive this offer. For those who haven't used Kalshi and want a $25 bonus, use the steps below. Here is how to sign up.

Click "CLAIM BONUS" on this page or click here. Sign up for a Kalshi account and make a deposit. Trade at least $25 in event contracts within the first 30 days of opening the account. Eligible users receive $25 in trading credits. The credit expires in seven days and cannot be withdrawn.

After making the first $25 in trades with the Kalshi promo code, new users will be given a $25 bonus:

Kalshi NFL MVP trading preview

Bills quarterback Josh Allen has been the safest pick to win the NFL MVP award in recent years, as he consistently contends for the award. He won the award in 2024, and the Bills are trying to bounce back with another AFC East title. Allen sits atop Kalshi's market at $0.11 per share.

However, the market is crowded at the top, with Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow, Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert and Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson are each priced at $0.10 per share. Jackson is a two-time MVP winner, with his elite rushing production consistently giving him a chance to win the award when he stays healthy. Burrow and Herbert have never won the award, but they are among the league's best passers.

Burrow has dealt with injuries and poor offensive line play throughout his NFL career, but his ceiling is high if those issues are resolved. Herbert also has a high ceiling, and the Chargers have a chance to contend in the AFC. Other contenders include Patriots quarterback Drake Maye ($0.07), who finished second last year, and Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford ($0.07), who won the award in 2025-26. Claim the latest Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS when you sign up for Kalshi here:

Responsible Risk Management

Kalshi prioritizes keeping its users safe. Kalshi offers various risk management tools for traders that can be used at any time, including trading breaks, voluntary opt-out, and a personalized funding limit.

Prediction Markets are regulated by the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) - an independent agency of the U.S. federal government.

Event contracts trading involves a risk of substantial loss and is not suitable for all investors. Participation in prediction markets is subject to applicable eligibility requirements. Participation may be restricted or prohibited in certain jurisdictions and participants are responsible for ensuring their participation complies with applicable laws and regulations in their jurisdiction.