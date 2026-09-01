Playoff baseball is just around the corner, making now the perfect time to claim the latest Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS, which gives new users a $25 bonus after $25 in trades. Yankees pitcher Cam Schlittler sits atop Kalshi's market at $0.67 per share, followed by Blue Jays pitcher Dylan Cease, who is trading at $0.35 per share. Trade $25 and get $25 here with the Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS:

For the full terms and conditions and how to claim the promo, read our Kalshi promo code review. You can also learn about the top trading bonuses and see other prediction market apps.

How to claim the Kalshi promo code

New users can get the Kalshi promo code to receive this offer. For those who haven't used Kalshi and want a $25 bonus, use the steps below. Here is how to sign up.

Click "CLAIM BONUS" on this page or click here. Sign up for a Kalshi account and make a deposit. Trade at least $25 in event contracts within the first 30 days of opening the account. Eligible users receive $25 in trading credits. The credit expires in seven days and cannot be withdrawn.

After making the first $25 in trades with the Kalshi promo code, new users will be given a $25 bonus:

Kalshi AL Cy Young trading preview

Yankees starting pitcher Cam Schlittler was spectacular in the month of August, throwing 27 innings and giving up just seven earned runs. Schlittler had a 2.33 ERA across five starts in August, and he gave up one or fewer earned runs in his final four starts. Those recent performances have helped New York's ace create a significant gap between him and Blue Jays pitcher Dylan Cease.

However, Cease is still in the mix at $0.35 per share. Cease also put up some impressive numbers in August, posting a 2.03 ERA across five starts. Cease was extremely productive in his start against the Yankees on Aug. 22, giving up just two hits and one earned run, while striking out eight hitters. Cease has exceeded 215 strikeouts already this season, but his time to make up ground to win the AL Cy Young award is dwindling. Claim the latest Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS when you sign up for Kalshi here:

Responsible Risk Management

Kalshi prioritizes keeping its users safe. Kalshi offers various risk management tools for traders that can be used at any time, including trading breaks, voluntary opt-out, and a personalized funding limit.

Prediction Markets are regulated by the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) - an independent agency of the U.S. federal government.

Event contracts trading involves a risk of substantial loss and is not suitable for all investors. Participation in prediction markets is subject to applicable eligibility requirements. Participation may be restricted or prohibited in certain jurisdictions and participants are responsible for ensuring their participation complies with applicable laws and regulations in their jurisdiction.