Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS: Claim up to $500 bonus to trade LSU season wins, 2026-27 college football season

The latest Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS gives new users up to a $500 bonus after $25 in trades. The highly anticipated 2026-27 college football season is only a few weeks away, and LSU football is roaring back with new head coach Lane Kiffin, who added quarterback Sam Leavitt from Arizona State and offensive tackle Jordan Seaton from Colorado to help jumpstart the offense this season. Trade $25 and get up to a $500 bonus here with the Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS:

The Tigers' last national championship was in 2019-20 as an undefeated 15-0 team. With only one College Football Playoff appearance since 2020, LSU is eager to win this season more than ever, and football fans can use Kalshi to predict how many wins the revamped Tigers can have at one of the most popular prediction markets. For the full terms and conditions and how to claim the promo, read our Kalshi promo code review. You can also learn about the top trading bonuses.

How to claim the Kalshi promo code

New users can claim the Kalshi promo code to receive this offer. For those who have not yet signed up for Kalshi and want up to a $500 bonus, follow the steps below. Here is how to sign up:

Click "CLAIM BONUS" on this page, or simply click here. Sign up for a Kalshi account and make a deposit. Trade at least $25 in event contracts. Receive up to a $500 bonus regardless of the trade outcomes. The credit expires in 30 days and cannot be withdrawn.

After making the first $25 in trades with the Kalshi promo code, new users will be given up to a $500 bonus:

LSU college football trading preview

Head coach Lane Kiffin lands in Baton Rouge after previously coaching Ole Miss for six seasons from 2019 to 2025. With a 117-53 career record that includes stints at Tennessee, USC and Florida Atlantic, he also brings in new offensive coordinator Charlie Weis for the 2026 season.

College football fanatics can trade on LSU's win total in the upcoming season on Kalshi, which has the Tigers priced at $0.67 per share to have eight or more wins in 2026. Last season was the only time LSU football has had fewer than nine wins in the past four years. The Tigers have two 10-plus win seasons during that span, and the price per share to match that is $0.36 on Kalshi. Users can also trade on higher or lower team win totals. Nine or more wins is priced at $0.58, 11 or more wins is priced at $0.19 and 12 or more wins is priced at $0.12 on Kalshi. Trade on LSU's season wins with the latest Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS here:

Responsible Risk Management

Kalshi provides its users with various risk management tools for traders that can be accessed at any time, including trading breaks, voluntary opt-out, and a personalized funding limit.

Prediction Markets are regulated by the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) - an independent agency of the U.S. federal government.

Event contracts trading involves a risk of substantial loss and is not suitable for all investors. Participation in prediction markets is subject to applicable eligibility requirements. Participation may be restricted or prohibited in certain jurisdictions and participants are responsible for ensuring their participation complies with applicable laws and regulations in their jurisdiction.