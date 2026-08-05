Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS: Claim up to $500 bonus for trading 2026-27 AFC champion in pro football markets

There has already been nearly $3 million traded on who will win the 2027 AFC Championship on Kalshi, and that could be the perfect entry point to use the Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS, which offers new users up to $500 in bonus trading credits after $25 worth of trades. The Buffalo Bills are the early trading favorites at $0.15 per share, and they're followed by the Baltimore Ravens at $0.13 per share and the Kansas City Chiefs at $0.12 per share. Trade $25 and get up to a $500 bonus here with the Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS:

For the full terms and conditions and how to claim the promo, read our Kalshi promo code review. You can also learn about predicton markets legal states and see the latest prediction markets payment methods.

How to claim the Kalshi promo code

New users can claim the Kalshi promo code to receive this offer. For those who have not yet signed up for Kalshi and want up to a $500 bonus, follow the steps below. Here is how to sign up:

Click "CLAIM BONUS" on this page, or simply click here. Sign up for a Kalshi account and make a deposit. Trade at least $25 in event contracts. Receive up to a $500 bonus regardless of the trade outcomes. The credit expires in 30 days and cannot be withdrawn.

After making the first $25 in trades with the Kalshi promo code, new users will be given up to a $500 bonus:

2027 AFC champion Kalshi trading preview

The three trading favorites all have former MVPs on their roster at quarterback, and Justin Herbert hopes to join the ranks for the Los Angeles Chargers. He's yet to win a playoff game in his six-year NFL career, but the Chargers have won 11 games and made the playoffs in back-to-back years since Jim Harbaugh arrived. Los Angeles is also trading at $0.12 per share on Kalshi to win the AFC.

The New England Patriots are the reigning AFC champions, but traders seem wary of regression entering the 2026 season. Mike Vrabel and Drake Maye both played major roles in pushing the franchise forward, but they'll have a much tougher schedule to deal with this year. The Patriots are trading at $0.10 per share, which is tied with the Houston Texans for the fifth-highest price on the Kalshi AFC Championship winner board.

The Cincinnati Bengals and Denver Broncos also have a pair of quarterbacks who could be on the cusp of getting into the MVP conversation. Kalshi prices both franchises at $0.09 per share, while Jacksonville Jaguars are priced at $0.07 per share. The Indianapolis Colts ($0.04 per share) and Pittsburgh Steelers ($0.03 per share) round out the top 10 in AFC Championship trading on Kalshi. Claim the latest Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS when you sign up for Kalshi here:

Below is Kalshi's market value for all 16 teams to win the 2027 AFC Championship:

Team Price per share Buffalo $0.15 Kansas City $0.14 Baltimore $0.13 Los Angeles C $0.12 Denver $0.12 New England $0.10 Cincinnati $0.10 Houston $0.08 Jacksonville $0.08 Indianapolis $0.04 Las Vegas $0.03 Pittsburgh $0.03 Cleveland $0.02 Tennessee $0.02 Miami $0.01 New York J $0.01

Responsible Risk Management

Kalshi provides its users with various risk management tools for traders that can be accessed at any time, including trading breaks, voluntary opt-out, and a personalized funding limit.

Prediction Markets are regulated by the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) - an independent agency of the U.S. federal government.

Event contracts trading involves a risk of substantial loss and is not suitable for all investors. Participation in prediction markets is subject to applicable eligibility requirements. Participation may be restricted or prohibited in certain jurisdictions and participants are responsible for ensuring their participation complies with applicable laws and regulations in their jurisdiction.