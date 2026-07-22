Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS: Claim up to a $500 bonus for trading on 2026 pro baseball champion markets

With the All-Star festivities complete, all baseball eyes are on the hunt for October and the 2026 pro baseball champion, and with the latest Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS, which gives new users up to a $500 trading bonus after $25 in trades, you can trade on the action now. Last weekend had a telling series about the potential champion with the top two teams in the market going head-to-head in New York City. Los Angeles won two of three games, strengthening its positioning atop the pricing list at Kalshi. The latest Kalshi price list has Los Angeles (NL) at $0.34 per share, with New York (AL) trading at $0.13 per share to finish as the 2026 pro baseball champion. Trade $25 and get up to a $500 bonus here with the Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS:

For the full terms and conditions and how to claim the promo, read our Kalshi promo code review.

How to claim the Kalshi promo code

New users can act on the Kalshi promo code to receive this offer. Users who haven't signed up for Kalshi and wish to take advantage of up to a $500 bonus can follow the steps below. Here is how to sign up:

Click "CLAIM BONUS" on this page, or simply click here. Sign up for a Kalshi account and make a deposit. Trade at least $25 in event contracts. Receive up to a $500 bonus regardless of the trade outcomes. The credit expires in 30 days and cannot be withdrawn. Here is what percentage of new users will receive each credit value:

70% of participants will receive $15 bonus trading credits

24% of participants will receive $35 bonus trading credits

5% of participants will receive $75 bonus trading credits

0.65% of participants will receive $100 bonus trading credits

0.35% of participants will receive $500 bonus trading credits

After making the first $25 in trades with the Kalshi promo code, new users will be given up to a $500 bonus:

2026 pro baseball champion Kalshi trading preview

Los Angeles entered the break as the top team to win it all, and its first series afterward only strengthens its case. LA won its first two games against New York before dropping the finale, including Yoshinobu Yamamoto tossing a complete game in an 8-2 LA win. Los Angeles won back-to-back titles and has a solid case of winning a third straight, trading at $0.337 per share.

New York follows at $0.13 per share, with all other teams priced higher than $0.10 per share. The next tier of teams trade at similar prices in Milwaukee ($0.085), Atlanta ($0.07), Seattle ($0.068) and Philadelphia ($0.061). Atlanta and Philadelphia remain in a competitive chase to win their division, which would give an edge in winning the title.

A new team has emerged in recent weeks as a 2026 baseball champion contender with Boston surging up the standings with an extended July winning streak. Boston now trades at $0.035 per share to win it all after an awful start that cost manager Alex Cora his job. But Boston, led by an offense featuring Willson Contreras, Wilyer Abreu and Jarren Duran, could carry a hot summer run into a fall title. Claim the latest Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS when you sign up for Kalshi here:

Responsible Risk Management

Kalshi provides its users with various risk management tools for traders that can be accessed at any time, including trading breaks, voluntary opt-out, and a personalized funding limit.

Prediction Markets are regulated by the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) - an independent agency of the U.S. federal government.

Event contracts trading involves a risk of substantial loss and is not suitable for all investors. Participation in prediction markets is subject to applicable eligibility requirements. Participation may be restricted or prohibited in certain jurisdictions and participants are responsible for ensuring their participation complies with applicable laws and regulations in their jurisdiction.