Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS: Claim up to $500 bonus for trading these 2026-27 NFL MVP markets

The latest Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS gives new users up to a $500 bonus after $25 in trades. One of the most anticipated trading markets available now at Kalshi is the NFL MVP award for the 2026-27 season. Josh Allen is atop the market at $0.11 per share over Joe Burrow, Justin Herbert, and Lamar Jackson, who are all trading at $0.10 per share. Other notable players include Drake Maye, Matthew Stafford and Caleb Williams, all priced at $0.07 per share. Claim your up to $500 bonus after $25 in trades here with the Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS:

For the full terms and conditions and how to claim the promo, read our Kalshi promo code review.

How to claim the Kalshi promo code

New users can get the Kalshi promo code to receive this offer. For those who haven't used Kalshi and want up to a $500 bonus, use the steps below. Here is how to sign up.

Click "CLAIM BONUS" on this page or click here. Sign up for a Kalshi account and make a deposit. Trade at least $25 in event contracts. Eligible users will receive between $15 and $500 trading credits. The credit expires in 30 days and cannot be withdrawn.

After making the first $25 in trades with the Kalshi promo code, new users will be given up to a $500 bonus:

Kalshi NFL MVP trading preview

The NFL MVP race has been electrifying to watch the last few seasons, and dating back to 2021, four of the five winners were new. The sole exception is Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson, a two-time NFL MVP winner. Jackson sits near the top of the Kalshi MVP market currently in a three-way tie priced at $0.10 per share to win along with Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow and Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert. Four more players are priced at $0.07 per share in the race, including Bears quarterback Caleb Williams, Patriots quarterback Drake Maye, reigning NFL MVP Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford and Chiefs two-time NFL MVP Patrick Mahomes.

In the 2025-26 season, Stafford edged out Maye for the award. The NFL MVP award is dominated by signal callers; the last time a non-quarterback won was in 2012 when Vikings running back Adrian Peterson claimed the honors. The Kalshi market has reflected that trend; however, for NFL fans who want to look beyond the quarterback position to other dynamic playmakers, newly added Patriots wide receiver A.J. Brown and 49ers running back Christian McCaffrey, who was fourth in voting last season, are trading at $0.01 per share each to put together an MVP-caliber season.

According to Kalshi's regular- season NFL MVP prediction market, San Francisco's Brock Purdy, priced at $0.05 per share to win, and McCaffrey at $0.01 per share are currently priced as the league's highest-valued quarterback and running-back-duo to win the award. The Bills' Allen, the 2024 NFL MVP, is priced at $0.11 per share after passing for 3,668 yards and 25 touchdowns while having a strong 102.2 passer rating in 2025. Other contenders include Joe Burrow ($0.10), whose career 68.5% completion percentage is the highest in the NFL, Justin Herbert ($0.10), who rushed for 498 yards, and Lamar Jackson ($0.10), who posted a 103.8 passer rating and led the NFL with 13.3 yards per completion. Claim the latest Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS when you sign up for Kalshi here:

Responsible Risk Management

Kalshi prioritizes keeping its users safe. Kalshi offers various risk management tools for traders that can be used at any time, including trading breaks, voluntary opt-out, and a personalized funding limit.

Prediction Markets are regulated by the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) - an independent agency of the U.S. federal government.

Event contracts trading involves a risk of substantial loss and is not suitable for all investors. Participation in prediction markets is subject to applicable eligibility requirements. Participation may be restricted or prohibited in certain jurisdictions and participants are responsible for ensuring their participation complies with applicable laws and regulations in their jurisdiction.