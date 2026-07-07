Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS for Colombia vs. Switzerland: Get enhanced $15 bonus for 2026 World Cup trading

The upgraded Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS gives new users a $15 bonus after $15 worth of trades. The Round of 16 in the 2026 World Cup concludes on Tuesday, with the final matchup featuring Colombia vs. Switzerland at 4 p.m. ET. Colombia is $0.62 to advance. Sign up for the Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS, trade $15, and receive your $15 bonus here:

Switzerland vs. Colombia takes place at BC Place in Vancouver, Canada. Colombia are priced at $0.62 per share to advance, while Switzerland are $0.40 per share. For the full terms and conditions and how to claim the referral, read our Kalshi promo code review.

Colombia vs. Switzerland trading preview

Colombia are coming off a 1-0 victory over Ghana and haven't dropped any of their four games in the World Cup 2026. Colombia have three wins and allowed only one goal this tournament. Colombia played Portugal to a scoreless draw in their final group match to secure the top spot out of Group K. Colombia didn't qualify for the 2022 World Cup, but made the round of 16 and quarterfinals in 2018 and 2014, respectively.

Switzerland are coming off their third straight multi-goal output, defeating Algeria, 2-0, in the round of 32 after a 2-1 win over Canada and a 4-1 win over Bosnia and Herzegovina to close group play. Switzerland also haven't lost in this year's World Cup, with three wins and a draw. Johan Manzambi, who has three goals and two assists, leads Switzerland into their fourth straight Round of 16 contest, but they've lost the preivous three games at this stage. Switzerland haven't made the quarterfinals since 1954.

Kalshi prices Colombia at $0.62 per share to advance, with Switzerland at $0.39. For regulation time (90 minutes), Colombia is trading at $0.42 per share to win, Switzerland at $0.27, and a draw at $0.34 per share. Trade on the 2026 World Cup here with the Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS and get a $15 bonus after $15 in trades:

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