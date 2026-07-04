Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS for Colombia vs. Ghana: Claim $15 bonus by trading 2026 World Cup on Friday

Colombia and Ghana will meet in the knockout round of the 2026 World Cup on Friday at 9:30 p.m. ET, making it the perfect time to claim the latest Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS to get a $15 bonus after $15 worth of trades. Sign up for the Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS, trade $15, and receive your $15 bonus here:

Kalshi has Colombia priced at $0.80 per share to advance to the Round of 16, while Ghana is $0.21. For the full terms and conditions and how to claim the referral, read our Kalshi referral code review.

How to claim the Kalshi referral code

New users can use the Kalshi referral code to claim this offer. For those who have yet to use Kalshi and want a $15 bonus, follow these steps below. Here's how to sign up.

Click "CLAIM BONUS" on this page, or simply click here. Create a Kalshi account and make a deposit. Trade at least $15 in event contracts. Receive your $15 bonus regardless of the trade outcomes. The credit expires in 30 days and cannot be withdrawn.

After making the first $15 in trades with the Kalshi referral code CBSSPORTS, new users will be given a $15 bonus after $15 in trades here:

Colombia vs. Ghana trading preview

Colombia is in the knockout round for the third consecutive World Cup appearance (missed tournament in 2022). It has been in strong form since 2022, with its 28-match unbeaten streak getting snapped in a 1-0 loss to Argentina in the 2024 Copa America final. James Rodriguez, the 2014 World Cup Golden Boot winner, has the most World Cup appearances in team history.

Ghana is seeking its second ever knockout round win, with its lone previous victory coming against the United States in 2010. Manager Carlos Queiroz is the second manager to make five straight World Cup appearances, and he has experience coaching Portugal and Iran in this tournament. Striker Jordan Ayew has the fourth-most goals all-time for Ghana, and he is $0.10 per share to score on Friday.

Kalshi has Colombia at $0.69 per share to win in regulation, while Ghana is $0.11 and a draw is $0.23. Colombia is $0.80 to advance, with Ghana at $0.21. Trade on the 2026 World Cup here with the Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS and get a $15 bonus after $15 in trades:

Responsible risk management

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