Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS for England vs. Argentina: Get $15 bonus for 2026 World Cup trading on Wednesday

The latest Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS gives new user a $15 bonus after $15 worth of trades, which can be unlocked by trading Argentina vs. England in the 2026 World Cup semifinals on Wednesday at 3 p.m. ET. Claim your $15 bonus after $15 in trades here with the Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS:

Argentina is the defending champion and has not lost in this year's edition, while England is seeking its first trophy since 1966. Kalshi has England at $0.53 per share to advance, with Argentina at $0.47. More than 2.5 goals scored in England vs. Argentina is trading at $0.40. For the full terms and conditions and how to claim the promo, read our Kalshi promo code review.

Argentina vs. England preview

Defending champion Argentina has gone a perfect 6-0 at the World Cup this year, bringing its winning streak to 12 matches dating back to 2022. It has faced adversity in the knockout stage though, needing three late goals to beat Egypt and extra time to beat Switzerland. Argentina is one goal short of its record for goals in a single World Cup (18), which it set in 1930.

England has needed to battle to advance as well, getting past Norway in extra time in the quarterfinals after hanging on for a 3-2 win over Mexico in the Round of 16. The Three Lions also erased a 1-0 deficit against DR Congo in the Round of 32 when Harry Kane scored twice in the final 15 minutes. Kane and Jude Bellingham have helped England become the first team in World Cup history to see two players score six goals each at the same edition.

England is trading at $0.36 per share to win in regulation, with Argentina at $0.32 and a draw at $0.34. England is $0.53 to advance to the final, while Argentina is $0.47. Messi ($0.41) and Kane ($0.39) have the highest prices to score a goal. Trade England vs. Argentina in the 2026 World Cup here with the Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS and get a $15 bonus after $15 in trades:

How to sign up for the Kalshi referral code

Tap the CLAIM BONUS button above and download the Kalshi app. Register for a Kalshi account and enter the information requested, including name, address, phone number and SSN. Do not forget the Kalshi referral code CBSSPORTS to lock in the bonus offer. Once registered, tap the green "Deposit Cash" button, choose your preferred deposit method and follow the prompts. New users must trade at least $15 in contracts for the $15 bonus to be applied to their account.

Claim your Kalshi bonus here, and remember to use the Kalshi referral code CBSSPORTS:

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