Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS for England vs. Norway: Get $15 bonus for 2026 World Cup trading on Saturday

Two of the most dangerous scorers in the world take the pitch in a 2026 World Cup quarterfinal on Saturday for England vs. Norway, creating a must-see matchup to take advantage of the latest Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS to get a $15 bonus after $15 worth of trades. Harry Kane (England) has six goals while Erling Haaland (Norway) has seven goals in the World Cup 2026 heading into this 5 p.m. ET matchup from Hard Rock Stadium in Miami, Florida. England are priced at $0.67 per share to advance, while Norway are $0.33 per share. Sign up for the Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS, trade $15, and receive your $15 bonus here:

For the full terms and conditions and how to claim the referral, read our Kalshi referral code review.

How to claim the Kalshi referral code

New users can use the Kalshi referral code to claim this offer. For those who have yet to use Kalshi and want a $15 bonus, follow these steps below. Here's how to sign up.

Click "CLAIM BONUS" on this page, or simply click here. Create a Kalshi account and make a deposit. Trade at least $15 in event contracts. Receive your $15 bonus regardless of the trade outcomes. The credit expires in 30 days and cannot be withdrawn.

After making the first $15 in trades with the Kalshi referral code CBSSPORTS, new users will be given a $15 bonus after $15 in trades here:

England vs. Norway trading preview

Norway are on a magical run in the 2026 World Cup, reaching the quarterfinals after not qualifying for the World Cup in six straight attempts. Norway last played in a World Cup in 1998 and reached the Round of 16, but this is already the furthest the nation has ever advanced in this tournament. Dynamic scorer Erling Haaland deserves much of the credit for this, scoring seven goals over five games, which is surpassed only by Lionel Messi (eight). Haaland scored both of Norway's goals in their 2-1 win over Brazil in the Round of 16, and the only game he didn't score in was Norway's 4-1 loss to France, the World Cup favorite.

Meanwhile, the English squad is typically one of the perceived powers in the sport, and this year's team is no different. England have reached the quarterfinals in five of their last seven World Cups, and they are coming off a highly entertaining 3-2 win over Mexico in Mexico City in the Round of 16. England won't have to worry about as much of a home-field disadvantage on Saturday in Miami, but Norway has become a fan favorite. Harry Kane has six goals and Jude Bellingham has four goals for England, who are 4-1-0 in five World Cup matches.

Kalshi prices England at $0.67 per share to advance, with Norway at $0.33 per share. For regulation time (90 minutes), England are trading at $0.51 per share to win, Norway at $0.24 to win and a tie priced at $0.26 per share. Kane is priced at $0.50 per share to score a goal, while Haaland is priced at $0.47 to score. Trade on the 2026 World Cup here with the Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS and get a $15 bonus after $15 in trades:

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