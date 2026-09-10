The upgraded Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS gives new users a $25 bonus after $25 in trades, which can be used to trade on No. 7 Miami vs. Florida A&M on Thursday. All three Florida NFL teams are in action this weekend as well, featuring Buccaneers vs. Bengals, Jaguars vs. Browns and Dolphins vs. Raiders. Claim the enhanced Kalshi Florida promo code CBSSPORTS, trade $25, and receive $25 in trading bonus credits here:

We'll highlight several Kalshi prediction markets available for Miami vs. Florida A&M, Florida vs. Campbell, UCF vs. Pittsburgh, Buccaneers vs. Bengals, Jaguars vs. Browns and Dolphins vs. Raiders.

For the full terms and conditions, as well as instructions on how to claim the Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS, read our Kalshi promo code review. You can also learn how to trade prediction markets and see the latest prediction markets legal states. Claim the enhanced Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS, trade $25, and receive $25 in trading bonus credits here:

Miami vs. Florida A&M Kalshi preview

No. 7 Miami opened the season with a 45-6 win over Stanford, as wide receiver Malachi Toney set a school record with 234 receiving yards and three touchdowns on 12 receptions. Meanwhile, quarterback Darian Mensah emerged as the early Heisman Trophy front-runner, racking up 401 passing yards and five passing touchdowns. Florida A&M is coming off a 31-13 loss to South Carolina State in the Orange Blossom Classic.

Miami is trading at $0.99 per share to win and $0.47 per share to win by at least 58 points. Trade on college football here with the Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS and get $25 in trading bonus credits after $25 in trades:

Florida vs. Campbell Kalshi preview

Florida is eyeing a second straight blowout win after opening the season with a 66-21 win over Florida Atlantic in Week 1. It was the first game for head coach Jon Sumrall, who led the Gators to their highest-scoring season opening win since 1994. They face Campbell on Saturday, with the Camels sitting at 2-0 following wins over ETSU and Western Carolina.

Kalshi has Florida priced at $0.99 per share to win and $0.53 per share to win by 50 points or more. Trade on college football here with the Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS and get $25 in trading bonus credits after $25 in trades:

UCF vs. Pittsburgh Kalshi preview

Pittsburgh and UCF meet in an intriguing early-season showdown at 3:30 p.m. ET on Saturday afternoon. The Panthers cruised to a 59-14 win over Miami (Ohio) in Week 1, while UCF was dominant in a 73-6 win over Bethune-Cookman. UCF junior running back Duke Watson racked up 110 rushing yards and a touchdown on just seven carries.

Pittsburgh is trading at $0.70 per share to win and $0.46 per share to win by more than 7.5 points. Trade on college football here with the Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS and get $25 in trading bonus credits after $25 in trades:

Buccaneers vs. Bengals Kalshi preview

Tampa Bay and Cincinnati open the season in a matchup between former No. 1 draft picks in Buccaneers quarterback Baker Mayfield and Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow. Mayfield is 3-0 in the three previous meetings between these signal callers, but all three of those came with the Browns. Tampa Bay went 2-7 across its final nine games last season to snap a streak of five straight playoff appearances, while Cincinnati has missed three straight postseasons.

Kalshi has Cincinnati trading at $0.64 per share, with Tampa Bay at $0.36 per share. Trade on NFL games here with the Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS and get $25 in trading bonus credits after $25 in trades:

Jaguars vs. Browns Kalshi preview

Jacksonville heads into the season seeking back-to-back playoff appearances for the first time since 1998-99, which is the third-longest active drought in the NFL. The Jaguars went 13-4 in 2025 after going 4-13 in 2024. They are facing Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson, who is getting set for his first game in 693 days.

The Jaguars are trading at $0.78 per share, with the Browns priced at $0.22 per share. Trade on NFL games here with the Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS and get $25 in trading bonus credits after $25 in trades:

Dolphins vs. Raiders Kalshi preview

This game features the two teams with the longest playoff win droughts in the league, as Miami's last win came in 2000 and Las Vegas has not won a playoff game since 2002. The Dolphins are debuting new head coach Jeff Hafley, new quarterback Malik Willis, new offensive coordinator Bobby Slowik and new defensive coordinator Sean Duggan. They went 7-10 last season and ultimately fired head coach Mike McDaniel.

Kalshi has Las Vegas priced at $0.61 per share, with Miami at $0.39. Trade on NFL games here with the Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS and get $25 in trading bonus credits after $25 in trades:

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