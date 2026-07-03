Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS for Australia vs. Egypt: Get $15 bonus for 2026 World Cup trading on Friday

Australia and Egypt go head-to-head in the Round of 32 in the 2026 World Cup on Friday at 2 p.m. ET, creating one of the top opportunities to take advantage of the latest Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS to get a $15 bonus after $15 worth of trades. Egypt are trading at $0.61 per share to advance, while Australia are $0.39 per share. Sign up for the Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS, trade $15, and receive your $15 bonus here:

For the full terms and conditions and how to claim the referral, read our Kalshi referral code review.

How to claim the Kalshi referral code

New users can use the Kalshi referral code to claim this offer. For those who have yet to use Kalshi and want a $15 bonus, follow these steps below. Here's how to sign up.

Click "CLAIM BONUS" on this page, or simply click here. Create a Kalshi account and make a deposit. Trade at least $15 in event contracts. Receive your $15 bonus regardless of the trade outcomes. The credit expires in 30 days and cannot be withdrawn.

After making the first $15 in trades with the Kalshi referral code CBSSPORTS, new users will be given a $15 bonus after $15 in trades here:

Australia vs. Egypt trading preview

Australia went 1-1-1 in Group D, their only loss coming to the United States in a 2-0 final. That was the only match Australia allowed a goal in during group play, with an impressive backline. Australia opened with a 2-0 win over Turkiye and closed the group stage with a 0-0 draw against Paraguay. This marks Australia's sixth straight World Cup appearance, but they have only advanced to the Round of 16 twice — once being in 2022.

Egypt went 1-2-0 in Group G and appeared in the driver's seat to win the group before Belgium's four-goal win over New Zealand helped them leapfrog into the jump spot. However, Egypt is still coming off a solid group showing, not losing a match, and scoring at least once in all three contests. Star Mohamed Salah suffered a hamstring strain against Iran in their final group play game, but he is expected to play Friday. His availability is significant for Egypt as Salah has a goal and two assists, generating a point in 60% of Egypt's goals in the World Cup. Egypt has advanced out of the group stage for the first time since 1934, and this is just their third World Cup appearance over the last 14 tournaments.

Kalshi has Egypt trading at $0.41 per share to win in regulation, with Australia at $0.27 and a draw at $0.34. Egypt is $0.61 to advance, while Australia is $0.39. Trade on the 2026 World Cup here with the Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS and get a $15 bonus after $15 in trades:

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