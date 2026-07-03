Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS for Switzerland vs. Algeria: Get $15 bonus for 2026 World Cup trading on Thursday

Switzerland and Algeria go head-to-head in the Round of 32 in the 2026 World Cup on Thursday at 11 p.m. ET, creating one of the top opportunities to take advantage of the latest Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS to get a $15 bonus after $15 worth of trades. Switzerland are trading at $0.65 per share to advance, while Algeria are $0.35 per share. Sign up for the Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS, trade $15, and receive your $15 bonus here:

For the full terms and conditions and how to claim the referral, read our Kalshi referral code review.

How to claim the Kalshi referral code

New users can use the Kalshi referral code to claim this offer. For those who have yet to use Kalshi and want a $15 bonus, follow these steps below. Here's how to sign up.

Click "CLAIM BONUS" on this page, or simply click here. Create a Kalshi account and make a deposit. Trade at least $15 in event contracts. Receive your $15 bonus regardless of the trade outcomes. The credit expires in 30 days and cannot be withdrawn.

After making the first $15 in trades with the Kalshi referral code CBSSPORTS, new users will be given a $15 bonus after $15 in trades here:

Switzerland vs. Algeria trading preview

Switzerland went 2-1-0 in the group stage, including winning their final two matches to secure the top spot in Group B. Switzerland are coming off a 2-1 victory over Canada to take that top position. They defeated Bosnia and Herzegovina, 4-1, in their second match of the World Cup after a 1-1 draw with Qatar, although Switzerland dominated possession in that contest. Switzerland have made the Round of 16 in three straight World Cups, and in four of the last five tournaments.

Algeria went 1-1-1 in Argentina's Group J, going 1-1-0 in the two matches not against Lionel Messi's squad. Algeria defeated Jordan, 2-1, before playing to a wild 3-3 draw with Austria to secure a spot in the knockout round. Algeria are playing in their first World Cup since 2014, but they did make the Round of 16 that year. Switzerland are ranked 16th in the world, compared to Algeria at 29th.

Kalshi has Switzerland trading at $0.50 per share to win in regulation, with Algeria at $0.21 and a draw at $0.30. Switzerland are $0.65 to advance, while Algeria are $0.35. Trade on the 2026 World Cup here with the Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS and get a $15 bonus after $15 in trades:

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