Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS for France vs. England: Earn $15 bonus by trading 2026 World Cup third-place match

The third-place match of the 2026 World Cup is France vs. England and it's another chance to claim the enhanced Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS to get a $15 trading bonus after $15 worth of trades. The match is taking place at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Fla., and kickoff is scheduled for 5 p.m. ET. Sign up with the Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS, trade $15, and receive your $15 trading bonus here:

Kickoff is scheduled for 3 p.m. ET at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Tex. The latest Kalshi pricing lists France at $0.66 per share to advance, while Spain are $0.34 per share to make the semifinals. For the full terms and conditions and how to claim the referral, read our Kalshi referral code review.

How to claim the Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS

New users can use the Kalshi referral code to claim this offer. For those who have yet to use Kalshi and want a $15 bonus, follow these steps below. Here's how to sign up.

Click "CLAIM BONUS" on this page, or simply click here. Create a Kalshi account and make a deposit. Trade at least $15 in event contracts. Receive your $15 bonus regardless of the trade outcomes. The credit expires in 30 days and cannot be withdrawn.

After making the first $15 in trades with the Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS, new users will be given a $15 bonus here:

France vs. England trading preview

France were World Cup winners in 2018 and runners-up in 2022, but they fell short in their pursuit to become the first nation ever to make the final three World Cups in a row. However, they're still only one of five teams to make the semifinals in three successive tournaments and England should be all the incentive they need to rebound for Saturday's third-place match.

England had designs on winning their first World Cup since 1966 and looked like they were in the driver's seat after leading for nearly half an hour in the second half against Argentina. However, they conceded two goals in under seven minutes and lost 2-1 to the defending world champions. Now they'll look for redemption against France, who knocked them out in the quarterfinals of the 2022 World Cup.

Kalshi lists France at $0.66 per share to win the bronze medal and England are priced at $0.34 per share. Kylian Mbappe is still in the thick of the Golden Boot race, while England's Harry Kane and Jude Bellingham also have outside shots. Mbappe is priced at $0.55 per share to score, Kane is priced at $0.40 and Bellingham is $0.27. Trade on the 2026 World Cup here with the Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS and get a $15 trading bonus after $15 in trades:

Responsible risk management

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