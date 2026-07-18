Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS for France vs. England: Get $15 bonus for World Cup third-place match on Saturday

The latest Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS gives new user a $15 bonus after $15 worth of trades, which can be unlocked by trading France vs. England in the 2026 World Cup third-place match on Saturday at 5 p.m. ET. Claim your $15 bonus after $15 in trades here with the Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS:

France came up short of its third straight trip to the World Cup final when it lost to Spain, while England allowed two late goals in a loss to defending champion Argentina. Kalshi has France at $0.69 per share to win third place, with England at $0.31. Harry Kane is not in the starting lineup for England. For the full terms and conditions and how to claim the promo, read our Kalshi promo code review.

France vs. England third-place match preview

France was a popular pick to win the World Cup after taking home the trophy in 2018 and finishing second in 2022. Instead, the French are settling for a third-place match after falling to Spain in a 2-0 final. They won seven straight matches prior to that loss, with six of those wins coming by multiple goals.

England's loss was significantly more heartbreaking than France's, as it held a 1-0 lead until letting it slip completely away in the final 10 minutes. The Three Lions can still secure their best World Cup finish since 1966 with a win on Saturday, though. Their previous two appearances in the third-place match ended in defeat.

France is trading at $0.56 per share to win in regulation, with England at $0.23 and a draw at $0.24. France is $0.69 to win third place, while England is $0.31. Kylian Mbappe is $0.56 per share to score a goal for France. Trade England vs. France in the 2026 World Cup third-place match here with the Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS and get a $15 bonus after $15 in trades:

How to sign up for the Kalshi referral code

Tap the CLAIM BONUS button above and download the Kalshi app. Register for a Kalshi account and enter the information requested, including name, address, phone number and SSN. Do not forget the Kalshi referral code CBSSPORTS to lock in the bonus offer. Once registered, tap the green "Deposit Cash" button, choose your preferred deposit method and follow the prompts. New users must trade at least $15 in contracts for the $15 bonus to be applied to their account.

Claim your Kalshi bonus here, and remember to use the Kalshi referral code CBSSPORTS:

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