Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS for France vs. Morocco: Claim $15 bonus by trading 2026 World Cup on Thursday

The quarterfinals of the 2026 World Cup begin on Thursday with France vs. Morocco, and it's another great opportunity to use the latest Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS to get a $15 trading bonus after $15 worth of trades. Sign up for the Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS, trade $15, and receive your $15 trading bonus here:

Kickoff is scheduled for 4 p.m. ET at Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Mass. The latest Kalshi pricing lists France at $0.77 per share to advance, while Morocco are $0.23 per share to make the semifinals. For the full terms and conditions and how to claim the referral, read our Kalshi referral code review.

What is the Kalshi promo code?

The Kalshi promo code is CBSSPORTS. You'll get a $15 trading bonus after $15 in trades here:

How to claim the Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS

New users can use the Kalshi referral code to claim this offer. For those who have yet to use Kalshi and want a $15 bonus, follow these steps below. Here's how to sign up.

Click "CLAIM BONUS" on this page, or simply click here. Create a Kalshi account and make a deposit. Trade at least $15 in event contracts. Receive your $15 bonus regardless of the trade outcomes. The credit expires in 30 days and cannot be withdrawn.

After making the first $15 in trades with the Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS, new users will be given a $15 bonus here:

France vs. Morocco trading preview

An established European power will take on an emerging contender from Africa in the first quarterfinal of the 2026 World Cup on Thursday. These two nations met in the semifinals four years ago at the 2022 World Cup, with France scoring a 2-0 win. Les Bleus would go on to lose to Argentina in penalty kicks in the championship game and the Atlas Lions would lose the third-place match against Croatia, but still enjoyed their best World Cup finish ever.

France's path to the top eight included winning Group I and then beating Sweden and Paraguay in their first two elimination games. Meanwhile, Morocco were second behind Brazil in Group C and beat the Netherlands and Canada to secure a second consecutive quarterfinal berth. They're the first African nation to advance this far in two consecutive World Cups.

France enter the quarterfinals as the favorites to win World Cup 2026 on Kalshi, as they trade at $0.32 per share, with Argentina at $0.19 per share. Meanwhile, Morocco are priced at $0.03 per share to win the World Cup. Kylian Mbappe enters the match with seven World Cup goals and he's priced at $0.55 per share to score on Thursday and $0.18 to score 2+ goals. Trade on the 2026 World Cup here with the Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS and get a $15 trading bonus after $15 in trades:

Responsible risk management

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