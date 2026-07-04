Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS for France vs. Paraguay: Get $15 bonus for 2026 World Cup live trading on Saturday

The latest Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS gives new users a $15 bonus after $15 worth of trades. France and Paraguay are battling in the Round of 16 of the World Cup 2026, and you can trade while the game is taking place. Sign up for the Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS, trade $15, and receive your $15 bonus here:

For the full terms and conditions and how to claim the referral, read our Kalshi referral code review.

How to claim the Kalshi referral code

New users can use the Kalshi referral code to claim this offer. For those who have yet to use Kalshi and want a $15 bonus, follow these steps below. Here's how to sign up.

Click "CLAIM BONUS" on this page, or simply click here. Create a Kalshi account and make a deposit. Trade at least $15 in event contracts. Receive your $15 bonus regardless of the trade outcomes. The credit expires in 30 days and cannot be withdrawn.

After making the first $15 in trades with the Kalshi referral code CBSSPORTS, new users will be given a $15 bonus after $15 in trades here:

France vs. Paraguay trading preview

France are coming off a dominant 3-0 win over Sweden, further proving why they are many people's pick to win the World Cup 2026. France have scored at least three goals in all four matches and are outscoring opponents, 13-2, in the World Cup. Kylian Mbappe added two more goals against Sweden, raising his total to six goals in the World Cup 2026. France lost last year's final in penalty kicks to Argentina after winning the 2018 World Cup. France have reached the quarterfinals in four of their last five World Cups.

Paraguay is coming off upsetting Germany in penalty kicks after a 1-1 score in regulation and extra time. Since their 4-1 loss to the United States in their 2026 World Cup opener, Paraguay have allowed only one goal over three games. They defeated Turkiye 1-0 and drew with Australia 0-0 before getting past Germany in the Round of 32. Paraguay is playing in their first World Cup since 2010, but they reached the quarterfinals that year.

Kalshi has France trading at $0.84 per share to win in regulation, with Paraguay at $0.05 and a draw at $0.13. France are $0.93 to advance, while Paraguay are $0.07. Mbappe is trading at $0.69 per share to score a goal, and $0.32 per share to score at least twice. Trade on the 2026 World Cup here with the Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS and get a $15 bonus after $15 in trades:

Responsible risk management

It's a top priority for Kalshi to look out for its users. Kalshi equips every trader with accessible risk management tools that can be enabled at any given time, including risk management actions like trading break, voluntary opt-out, and a personalized funding cap.

Prediction Markets are regulated by the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) - an independent agency of the U.S. federal government.

Event contracts trading involves a risk of substantial loss and is not suitable for all investors. Participation in prediction markets is subject to applicable eligibility requirements. Participation may be restricted or prohibited in certain jurisdictions and participants are responsible for ensuring their participation complies with applicable laws and regulations in their jurisdiction.